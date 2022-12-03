By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

It’s never too late for a massive shakeup in the college football world. As the 2022 season is coming to a close, the Utah football team found a way to deliver one more shocker to their rivals USC. A 47 – 24 decimation of the Trojans might have cost USC a spot at the College Football Playoff in favor of Ohio State.

That fact was not lost on the Utes, and it was evident in their postgame presser. Utah’s head coach, Kyle Whittingham, sent a hilarious message to Ohio State football’s head coach Ryan Day, per Bill Landis. We’re pretty sure that Coach Day really appreciates Utah pulling through to give them a chance.

Kyle Whittingham on Fox: “Coach Day, you’re welcome.” — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) December 3, 2022

Utah’s win over USC drops the Trojans to an 11-2 record, putting their College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy. Historically speaking, no two-loss team has ever made it to the Final Four. Because of that, the fifth-ranked Ohio State squad now has a shot at being selected over the Trojans for the final spot in the postseason.

Utah, on the other hand, is way out of contention for the College Football Playoffs at this point. At 10-3, they are all but eliminated from the competition. However, they at least got a great consolation prize by clinching the Pac-12… and also denying their rivals a chance at making it to the Finals this season.

With just a week or so left before the selection team makes it’s decision, everyone in the USC camp is holding their breath. Meanwhile, the Ohio State football fanbase has Utah to thank for giving them a chance.