Utah quarterback Cam Rising's status for the team's season opener versus Florida Aug. 31 is “going to come right down to the wire,” Utes football coach Kyle Whittingham said at Pac-12 Media Day Friday. Whittingham said tight end Brant Kuithe, a preseason first-team All-Pac-12 selection, is expected to play in the game.

Rising and Kuithe each suffered torn ACLs this past season. Kuithe suffered his injury in September while Rising suffered his in Utah football's 35-21 Rose Bowl loss to Penn State in January.

Rising, who is a junior in eligibility, is one of Utah football's most important players. He recorded 3,034 passing yards and 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions this past season for the Utes, who won the Pac-12 Championship Game for the second straight year.

Rising was named MVP of the game, when he completed 22-of-34 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns versus zero interceptions. He and the Utes defeated USC and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams twice in 2022.

The Utes have been picked to finish third in the Pac-12's preseason poll behind No. 1 USC and No. 2 Washington. The Utes will play at USC and Washington this year, making their route to a Pac-12 championship very difficult.

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham is looking to lead the Utes to their third straight 10-plus win season, which has not happened yet in his 18 years as coach.

To do so, the Utes will need everything they can get out of Rising. He has been a key part of Utah football's success and will need to play at an all-conference level to win one or two games against the Trojans and Huskies on the road.