Utah football is the center of attention this weekend as they host the Oregon Ducks in a huge top-15 showdown in Salt Lake City. The Utes are fresh off a huge win over the USC Trojans on the road, and now they have a chance to move into the top 10 if they beat the Ducks.

With the Pat McAfee Show in town, Whittingham rode into style on a motorcycle and a cutoff. And, in a surprising admission, former NFL WR and former Utah football star Steve Smith Sr. revealed he was offered a spot on the staff by Whittingham, per Josh Furlong of KSL Sports.

‘Steve Smith said Kyle Whittingham offered him the wide receiver position last year, but he wasn’t ready for it yet and couldn’t give everything to it yet.'

Smith on the Utah staff would've been a huge get, and young players would have loved to be coached by him. During his days with Utah football, he caught 78 passes for 1,603 yards with 12 touchdowns in two seasons from 1999-2000 before going to the NFL in 2001 and becoming a star in the pros. The future remains unclear, but maybe Whittingham will offer Smith a job again sometime soon.

The Utah football team has just one loss this season and it came against Oregon State, and they have done it all without Cam Rising, who is now officially ruled out for the season. But, despite all odds, they have found a way to win football games with a backup quarterback, although they will have their hands full against the Ducks.