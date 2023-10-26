The Oregon Ducks will battle the Utah Utes in a big battle this weekend in the Pac-12. We're here to share our college football odds series, make an Oregon-Utah prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Oregon defeated Washington State 38-24 last weekend. Initially, things started slowly as they battled to a 3-3 tie. The Ducks had a 17-13 halftime lead. Later, they pulled away in the third quarter and then held on. Bo Nix passed for 293 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Bucky Irving rushed 15 times for 129 yards while catching three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. Jordan James rushed 13 times for 103 yards. Meanwhile, Tez Johnson had six receptions for 94 yards, while Troy Franklin had four catches for 79 yards. The Ducks went 5 for 10 on third-down conversions and committed seven penalties.

Utah stunned USC 34-32 last weekend. Initially, it was a tight game. Utah pulled ahead in the third. However, the Trojans marched back and took the lead. But Utah won the game with a last-second field goal to win the game. Significantly, Bryson Barnes passed for 235 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while rushing 10 times for 57 yards and a score. Quinden Jackson added 26 rushes for 117 yards. Likewise, Slone Vaki had five receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon leads the all-time series 24-12. Additionally, they are 10-6 in 16 games played in Utah. But the Utes have taken 3 of 5 games in recent memory.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon-Utah Odds

Oregon: -6.5 (-114)

Utah: +6.5 (-106)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah Week 9

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks have an explosive offense and a stout defense with many playmakers. Ultimately, they look to secure a big road win against a tough team on the road. It all starts with the execution.

Nix has passed for 2,089 yards, 19 touchdowns, and one interception while rushing 28 times for 105 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Irving has rushed 87 times for 649 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 222 yards and a score. James has rushed 58 times for 463 yards and eight scores. Meanwhile, Franklin has caught 44 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. Terrance Ferguson has 23 receptions for 232 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has seen some great plays this season. First, there is Brandon Dorlus, who has seven solo tackles and four sacks. Jordan Burch has also excelled with seven solo tackles and three sacks. Additionally, Evan Williams has notched 24 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Steve Stephens IV has added 18 solo tackles. Likewise, Tysheem Johnson has been solid, with 21 solo tackles and one sack. These defensive playmakers must make good plays against a tough offense that can score anytime.

Oregon will cover the spread if Nix can make great decisions and find open receivers. Also, the defense must put pressure on the quarterback and force him into making bad decisions.

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread

The Utes have had to make good decisions. Additionally, they will have to choose which quarterback makes the plays this weekend. Nate Johnson has been the guy for the majority of the season. However, Barnes was the guy last weekend.

Barnes has passed for 633 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions this season while also rushing 33 times for 124 yards and three scores. Now, he looks to keep the momentum going. Jackson has been solid, with 87 rushes for 450 yards and a touchdown. Jaylon Glover has rushed 71 times for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Mikey Matthews has 22 receptions for 210 yards, while Money Parks has 15 for 203 yards. Vele now has 15 catches for 201 yards.

The defense sagged last weekend. Yet, there are still four elite playmakers that can make great plays. Jonah Ellis has 22 solo tackles and 10 sacks this season. Additionally, Logan Fano has six solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Van Fillinger has nine solo grabs and three sacks. Likewise, Cole Bishop has notched 21 solo tackles and two sacks. The defense must execute their plays and find a way to stop a high-powered offense.

Utah will cover the spread if the Utes can get the offense going. Then, they need to find a way to stop the deadly combo of Nix and Irving.

Final Oregon-Utah Prediction & Pick

The spread is extremely high for how similar these teams are. Ultimately, no one expected Utah to be as good as Oregon. The Ducks might steal this game on the road. However, the Utes will have the offense to keep this game close. Expect this one to go down to the wire, with Utah covering the spread.

Final Oregon-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah: +6.5 (-106)