The best coaches in college football today are in Tuscaloosa, Athens, Ann Arbor, and Columbus. For the former college football head coach Urban Meyer, people shouldn't forget about the one who's in Salt Lake City, namely Kyle Whittingham of Utah football.

“I’ve said many times Kyle Whittingham’s ones of the best coaches in college football,” Meyer said during a recent episode of the Urban’s Take with Tim May (h/t Chandler Vessels of On3). “Now he’s the best. He’s the best coach in college football.”

Whittingham has gotten increased attention of late with his excellent job at steering Utah football to wins amid the absence of the injured Cam Rising. Even with their QB issues, the Utes managed to take down Caleb Williams and the much-hyped USC Trojans last Saturday on the road, scoring a 34-32 win — Utah football's sixth overall of the season and third in conference play.

Whittingham has Utah football always ready to compete and that was perfectly exemplified by that victory over the Trojans in enemy territory.

“He’s culture and discipline,” Meyer added about Whittingham. “He’s tough as nails. His father was an NFL coach for a long time and I mean, Fred Whittingham is one of the toughest cats. I met him before he passed away. I can go on and on about Kyle Whittingham and what he’s done. He’s not one of the best. He’s the best coach in college football.”

Up next for Utah football is another high-profile showdown with the Oregon Ducks coming to town on Saturday.