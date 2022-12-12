By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Utah football program is gearing up for its Rose Bowl clash against Penn State, but they will be without a key player for their clash on Jan. 2. Star cornerback Clark Phillips III announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, posting a heartfelt statement on Twitter. In his address, Phillips revealed that he’d be entering the upcoming draft while bidding an emotional farewell to the Utah football program.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I am announcing that I am declaring for the NFL Draft and pursuing my lifelong dream,” said Phillips III in his statement.

While Phillips didn’t address his playing status for the Rose Bowl, reports from Joshua Newman of the Salt Lake City Tribune indicate the star cornerback will not be active for the game.

His presence will be sorely missed by the Utah football program in its bowl game against Penn State, as he’s one of the key cogs in the Utes’ secondary.

In 2022, the third-year sophomore has been sensational. Phillips III has 24 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, six pass defenses, six interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns this season while serving as a crucial leader on Utah’s defense.

The Consensus All-American projects to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and will now shift his focus towards making that dream a reality. One of the top cornerbacks in his class, Clark Phillips III is officially moving on from the Utah football program, having set his sights on the pros and opting to forgo the Rose Bowl.