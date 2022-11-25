Published November 25, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Utah football star running back Tavion Thomas has made a shocking decision for the 2023 NFL Draft. Thomas, the Utes’ starting halfback in each of the last two seasons, announced that he will sit out the remainder of the year and enter the 2023 draft. In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Thomas explained why he made this decision.

“Unfortunately, I injured my toe during our previous game. Due to this, I am declaring for the NFL Draft and spending my time rehabbing and training for this next step in my football journey.”

Tavion Thomas revealed that he suffered a toe injury during Utah football’s loss to Oregon last week. It’s the toe injury that moved the Dayton, Ohio native to decide to declare for the NFL Draft.

In his statement, Thomas thanked Utah football had coach Kyle Whittingham, as well as the fans and “every single person that embraced me here.”

It’s been quite a ride for Tavion Thomas. He went from being homeless and sleeping in his car, to Independence Community College, to earning a spot on Utah football’s roster.

Now, Thomas’ journey will take him to the 2023 NFL Draft. Over the last two seasons, He has been an impactful runner for the Utes.

Thomas broke out as a sophomore in 2021, as he ran for 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns. He added another 687 yards and seven scores on the ground this season.

Tavion Thomas has accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl. From there, he will look to keep doing everything in his power to impress NFL scouts.