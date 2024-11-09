ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Hockey Club meets the Nashville Predators for the first time since their move. The Coyotes won three of four games against the Predators last season, and it seemed like the matchup brought out the best in their offense as they scored 22 goals over the four meetings. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Utah Hockey Club-Predators pick and prediction.

The Utah Hockey Club has been performing well since their move from Arizona. The year started better than their last ten games, but they've lost six of their previous eight. Utah managed to lose three games of those in overtime, which gives them a 6-5-3 record for the year and the fourth seed in the Central Division. This game is the last of a four-game road trip before they return to the Delta Center for a three-game stint.

It has been a disaster for the Predators after such a promising off-season. Nashville made some massive signings to help bolster their roster heading into this season, but the results haven't been there for the team. General Manager Barry Trotz has even threatened to start the rebuild, which would be a massive blow to the team after spending so much money on free agents. It looked like the Predators figured out their issues when they won three straight games at the end of October but have lost five of six games since that run. The Predators now sit last in the Central Division with a 4-9-1 record.

Here are the Utah Hockey Club-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Utah Hockey Club-Predators Odds

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-190)

Moneyline: +135

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -160

Over: 6 (-120)

Under: 6 (+100)

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club vs. Predators

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network, Utah16

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators were supposed to have an upgraded offense after the additions of Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei. However, Nashville has a worse offense than last season, as they have 2.36 goals per game for the third-worst mark in the league.

Juuse Saros should've been the thing they could lean on to help them through the offensive troubles, but they also have the sixth-worst goals against per game with 3.57. Saros hasn't been terrible, owning a 3-7-1 record, a 2.85 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage, but the Predators aren't scoring enough to make up for average goaltending.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah's issue has been their goaltending, which is the opposite of what the franchise experienced last season. Arizona received good goaltending from Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka, but their offense struggled. The offense is improving this season, but the goaltenders are letting them down. Ingram has a 3.42 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage, while Vejmelka has a 2.75 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

The Predators scored 11 goals over their three-game winning streak at the end of October. Nashville's new-look offense must wake up quickly to save their season, and the leaking Utah Hockey Club presents that opportunity.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Predators Prediction & Pick

It'll rest on the starting goaltenders for this game, but if Ingram and Saros are playing, this could be a spot to target the under. Saros has a 2.85 goals-against average, and Ingram's goals-against have been poor, but he could regain some form against a struggling Predators offense. Most will look for many goals in this game, but the goalies are the ones we should watch.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Predators Prediction & Pick: Under 6 (+100)