The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Utah and Villanova. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah-Houston prediction and pick.

In a highly anticipated Big 12 matchup, the #10 Houston Cougars host the Utah Runnin' Utes on Tuesday night. Houston, riding an incredible 20-1 streak in conference play under Kelvin Sampson, brings defensive intensity and a potent lineup featuring LJ Cryer (13.8 PPG), Emanuel Sharp (13.8 PPG), and J'Wan Roberts. Utah enters as a newcomer to the Big 12, looking to prove themselves against a powerhouse program. With Craig Smith's revamped roster and a “tall-ball” strategy, the Utes aim to compete, but Houston's experience and home-court advantage make them heavy favorites in this conference clash.

Here are the Utah-Houston College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Utah-Houston Odds

Utah: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1280

Houston: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 133.5 (-110)

Under: 133.5 (-110)

How to Watch Utah vs. Houston

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Utah Runnin' Utes are poised to pull off an upset against the Houston Cougars, riding a wave of momentum and newfound confidence in Big 12 play. Craig Smith's squad has hit their stride, winning three consecutive conference games, including impressive victories over TCU on the road and a thrilling overtime win against rival BYU. The Utes have shown remarkable growth since their rocky 0-3 start in the Big 12, demonstrating resilience and adaptability that will serve them well against a tough Houston team. Utah's success has been built on a balanced offensive attack and stifling defense, holding opponents to just 62 points in their last two outings.

Key to Utah's potential victory will be the dominant inside presence of Ezra Ausar, who's coming off a season-high 26-point performance against BYU. Ausar's ability to attack the rim and finish through contact will be crucial in breaking down Houston's vaunted defense. Additionally, the Utes' improved ball movement, evidenced by their 23 assists against Oklahoma State, will be essential in creating open looks against the Cougars' pressure. Utah's frontcourt duo of Ausar and Lawson Lovering has shown they can control the paint on both ends, which will be vital in limiting Houston's second-chance opportunities. Suppose the Utes can maintain their recent shooting efficiency, continue their strong defensive efforts, and capitalize on their size advantage inside. In that case, they have a legitimate shot at handing Houston a rare conference loss and solidifying their position as a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Houston Cougars are primed to dominate their matchup against Utah, showcasing why they're one of the most formidable teams in college basketball. Kelvin Sampson's squad, currently ranked #10 in the nation, has been a model of consistency and excellence, boasting an impressive 32-5 record last season and winning the Big 12 regular-season title in their inaugural year in the conference. The Cougars' success is built on a foundation of suffocating defense, ranking second in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom. This defensive prowess, combined with their methodical offensive approach, makes Houston a nightmare matchup for any opponent.

Houston's roster depth is another key factor that sets them apart. With a blend of experienced players and high-caliber recruits, including five-star guard Isiah Harwell from the 2025 class, the Cougars have an arsenal of talent at their disposal. Their ability to wear down opponents with relentless defensive pressure and efficient offensive execution is unparalleled. Moreover, Houston's home court advantage at the Fertitta Center, where they've consistently dominated, will provide an intimidating atmosphere for the visiting Utes. Given Houston's track record of developing players and their strategic recruitment of long-wingspan athletes, Utah will struggle to match up physically and tactically against this well-oiled machine. The Cougars' combination of elite coaching, defensive intensity, and offensive firepower makes them heavy favorites to secure a convincing victory over Utah.

Final Utah-Houston Prediction & Pick

In a pivotal Big 12 conference matchup, Houston looks primed to extend their perfect 6-0 conference record against a Utah team still finding its footing. The Cougars, ranked #10 nationally and boasting a stellar 14-3 record, have a significant home-court advantage at the Fertitta Center. While Utah has shown recent improvement with wins against Oklahoma State and TCU, they've struggled in conference play, sitting at 3-3.

Houston's defensive prowess will likely overwhelm Utah's offense. The Cougars are holding opponents to just 55.0 points per game, compared to Utah's 70.0 points allowed. Key players like LJ Cryer (13.8 PPG) and J'Wan Roberts will be critical in disrupting Utah's rhythm. Gabe Madsen (15.8 PPG) will need an exceptional performance for the Utes to stay competitive. Ultimately, Houston's home-court dominance and defensive intensity suggest a comfortable victory for the Cougars dominating on their home court for the ATS victory on Wednesday.

Final Utah-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston -17.5 (-110), Under 133.5 (-110)