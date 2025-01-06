ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Iowa State hosts Utah for a Big 12 battle on Tuesday night! It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah-Iowa State prediction and pick.

Utah is 8-5 on the season but the team is coming off three straight losses. Utah just got dominated at home by Texas Tech, 93-65. They also lost to Baylor in the conference opener and then to Iowa before that. Utah's biggest win of the season is against Queens. Every time the Utes face an opponent who is better than them, they lose. Playing a road game against one of the top teams in the country will be a tough task.

Iowa State is the No. 3 team in the country. At 12-1, they are coming off a 19-point win over Baylor. Their only loss of the season came against the team ranked right above them, Auburn. The Cyclones have wins against Dayton, Colorado (twice), Marquette, Iowa, and then Baylor last time out. The Big 12 is once again a very competitive conference and after Kansas' collapse the last few weeks, the Cyclones are atop the standings in the conference.

Here are the Utah-Iowa State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Utah-Iowa State Odds

Utah: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1280

Iowa State: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 151.5 (-115)

Under: 151.5 (-105)

How to Watch Utah vs. Iowa State

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah is a huge underdog for this game. They don't stand a chance to win on the road against a top-three team in the nation. They can cover this large spread, however, but they must continue to spread the wealth.

Utah does one thing better than a majority of teams in DI. They assist at a very high rate averaging 20.5 steals per game. Only Cornell has more assists per game than the Utes and it's by just 0.1. The Utes contain five players who average at least two steals per game which makes up half of the team's assists. That is more rare than you think. Furthermore, 10 players average at least one per game with Miro Little leading the way with 4.7. This may not seem like much, but if Utah can slow the game down and convert on their half-court opportunities, then they can cover this spread by not allowing the Cyclones to go on large runs.

The offense is led by the Madsen brothers. Gabe Madsen is leading the team at 16.5 points per game and his brother, Mason is right behind him at 11.3 per game. They are both seniors from Minnesota who lead this team. However, Gabe has not scored well at all lately, scoring a total of 25 points across four games. Utah needs him to find his groove again.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State has one of the best offenses in the country and also defends very well. They average 9.8 steals per game which is 22nd in the nation while their 86.6 points per game is 11th. That is usually a good recipe for success. Keshon Gilbert leads the team in scoring at 16.3 per game and adds 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals. Gilbert also shoots 54.5% from the field. The senior will be the player to watch for this game as he could take over like he did against Baylor when he finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

The Cyclones also have four others who average north of 10 points per game. Curtis Jones is right behind Gilbert at 16.2 per game and has 1.3 steals as well. Milan Momcilovic is the top three-point shooter on the team at 45.5% from deep. He averages 11.3 points with 2.3 made triples per game. If this trio of scorers is in rhythm then Utah doesn't stand a chance.

Final Utah-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

This should be an easy pick. Iowa State is at home and they are coming off a 19-point win over Baylor. They should easily beat Utah.

Final Utah-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -18.5 (-110)