Utah looks to move to 3-0 as they visit Utah State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Utah-Utah State prediction and pick.

Utah opened the year with a dominating win over Southern Utah. It was a massive second quarter for Utah in that game, scoring four times in the quarter to take a 35-0 lead into the half. They would add two more scores, and go on to win 49-0. Then, they would face Baylor last week. Utah too a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, and would get up 23-3 at the half. Still, they would struggle to score after Cam Rising went down, but would still win the game 23-12.

Meanwhile, Utah State is 1-1 on the year. They opened the year against Robert Morris. It was a tight first half as Robert Morris led 14-10 heading into the halftime break. Utah State would dominate the second half. They would put up 26 points in the second half to win the game 36-14. Last week, they would face USC. Utah State would struggle throughout the game. They would be down 27-0 at half, and still could not find points in the second half, falling 48-0.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah-Utah State Odds

Utah: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1700

Utah State: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +890

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Utah vs. Utah State

Time: 4:30 PM ET/ 1:30 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cam Rising has led this offense this year. On the season he has completed 18 of 29 passes for 346 yards and seven scores. Further, he has been sacked just once and not thrown an interception. He has also run the ball six times for 46 yards. Still, he went down in the last game, and it is possible he will not play in this one. That would put Isaac Wilson into the game. He completed 11 of 20 passes in the last game for 104 yards. He did have a touchdown pass but threw two interceptions and two sacks.

In the receiving game, it is running back Dijon Stanley. He has brought in just four receptions this year, but it is for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Further, he has a 79-yard reception on the year. Meanwhile, Dorian Singer and Brant Kuithe both lead the team in receptions. They both have five receptions on the year. Kuithe has 74 yards and three scores, while Singer has had 43 yards. Finally, Money Parks has four receptions for 84 yards. In the running game, Micah Bernard has led the way. He has run the ball 24 times for 151 yards. Still, Mike Mitchell has the only rushing touchdown, going 12 times for 41 yards and a score.

The defense has been solid, and it starts with a great pass rush. They have eight sacks on the year and are led by Van Fillinger and Connor O'Toole. Fillinger has three sacks, plus a pass defended, and eight tackles. Meanwhile, O'Toole has 2.5 sacks with ten tackles and a forced fumble. Still, Utah will look to create more turnovers. They have created just two this year, with Elijah Davis having an interception and Karene Reid recovering a fumble.

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Petras started the first game of the year. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown. He did throw two interceptions as well. Still, he was injured in the first game of the year, leading to former Bryson Barnes, the former Utah quarterback, coming in. In his game and a half, he completed 29 of 48 passes for 301 yards and two scored. Still, he has thrown two interceptions and been sacked three times. If Petras cannot go, it will be Barnes again in this one.

In the receiving game, Kyrese White and Jalen Royals have led the way. White comes into the game with five receptions on the year but for 164 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Royals has 11 receptions this year for 124 yards and a score. In the running game, Rashul Faison has led the way. He comes into the game with 21 carries and 132 yards but has not scored. The lone rushing touchdown comes from Bryson Barnes, the quarterback, who has run ten times for 80 yards. Still, 63 of them came in one rush.

Ike Larsen has been solid for this Utah State defense this year. He is third on the team with 15 tackles but has two passes defended and one interception. That is one of just two turnovers forced by Utah State. the other is a fumble recovery by Clyde Washington. Further, Utah State needs to get more pressure on the quarterback. They have just two sacks all year.

Final Utah-Utah State Prediction & Pick

With Cam Rising most likely out of this game, this will be a different Utah football team. Further, Spencer Petras may be out for Utah State, which will create a struggle for the Utah State offense against a quality Utah defense. This will be a slow-moving game, and while Utah will win with ease, expect them not to put up enough points for the over to hit. Take the under in this one.

Final Utah-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Under 43.5 (-110)