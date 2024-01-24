Utah faces Washington State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Utah Washington State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Washington State Cougars were beginning to put together an NCAA Tournament-quality resume. They beat the Arizona Wildcats. They beat Stanford on the road. They were beginning to stack some wins together and develop real momentum. They didn't do a whole lot in nonconference play, but they were beginning to assemble a strong collection of Pac-12 wins which was putting them in the conversation — not in great position, but in a position to be in the conversation heading into February.

Then Saturday happened. The Cougars lost to California in overtime, a very damaging loss for this team and its overall resume. Bubble teams can't afford losses like that. Notably, Colorado — another Pac-12 bubble team — has also lost at California. Pac-12 bubble teams in general have stumbled enough to limit their odds of making the NCAA Tournament. These bubble teams are not avoiding the landmines and traps which lead to NIT berths and very long waits on Selection Sunday. Washington State has to beat Utah to not only bounce back and develop confidence, but to cancel out the negative effects of the loss to Cal.

Here are the Utah-Washington State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Utah-Washington State Odds

Utah Utes: +1.5 (-115)

Washington State Cougars: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 144.5 (-106)

Under: 144.5 (-114)

How To Watch Utah vs Washington State

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Why Utah Could Cover the Spread

The Utes defeated the Oregon Ducks this past Sunday in a close, hard-fought game. It was the kind of game Utah really needed to win after stumbling the previous week at Stanford. The Utes have been a pleasant surprise this season under head coach Craig Smith. They have generally overperformed and have exceeded expectations. They are the one Pac-12 team other than the Arizona Wildcats which looks good for the NCAA Tournament. They're not a lock, but they're on the good side of the bubble, unlike most of the Pac-12's bubble teams. Because of the confidence created by the win over Oregon, and also because Utah hammered Washington State earlier in the Pac-12 season, the Utes should be able to take the court, play a good game, and grab a win in a game which is very close to a pick 'em, given the point spread involved.

Why Washington State Could Cover the Spread

The Cougars stumbled at Cal, but they have won multiple road games in the Pac-12 and have beaten Arizona at home. Washington State has lost some personnel from last season but has regrouped well under head coach Kyle Smith, who has done well to put the Cougars in contention for an NCAA Tournament berth. Washington State did get clobbered by Utah a few weeks ago, and that might seem like a reason to pick the Utes, not the Cougars, but the point is that WSU has been a resilient team this season, learning and evolving as it goes along. Expect Kyle Smith to make the right adjustments and lead the Cougars to a big win at home.

Final Utah-Washington State Prediction & Pick

This game is pretty much a coin flip, so avoid it. Wait for a possible live play.



Final Utah-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Utah +1.5