The UTEP Miners (1-6, 1-3 CUSA) head to Ruston to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2 CUSA) Tuesday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UTEP-Louisiana Tech prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the UTEP-Louisiana Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UTEP-Louisiana Tech Odds

Utep: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Louisiana Tech: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -285

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UTEP Could Cover The Spread/Win

UTEP is coming of their first win of the season as they defeated FIU 30-21. Now that the first win is under the belt, the Miners can breathe a little bit. UTEP does find themselves in another winnable game on Tuesday. Louisiana Tech lost to New Mexico State last week, so they are not playing good football. If UTEP plays as they did last week, the Miners will win the game.

UTEP does not have the best defense. However, they lead the CUSA in sacks. Louisiana Tech has allowed 19 sacks this season, and they allowed five last week. The Bulldogs do not do a great job keeping their quarterback upright, and UTEP has to take advantage of that. If they can put pressure on Evan Bullock, UTEP will be able to at least cover this spread.

The Miners got 148 yards from Javon Jackson on the ground last week. Louisiana Tech is pretty good with their run defense, but Jackson has the ability to put together some big runs. It was by far his best game of the season, but it was also a huge confidence builder. If he can have another good game, UTEP should be able to put together a good game.

Why Louisiana Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Louisiana Tech should be able to dominate on the defensive side of the ball in this game. UTEP has scored just 18 points per game this season, and they have gained the fourth-fewest total yards this season in the CUSA. The Bulldogs have allowed the fewest yards per game, and the fewest rushing yards per game. Along with that, Louisiana Tech has allowed the third-lowest points per game this season. If their defense can continue to dominate, the Bulldogs will win at home.

Louisiana Tech has to take advantage of a bad defensive team. UTEP has allowed the third-most points per game in the conference, third-most yards per game, and opposing quarterbacks have the second-highest passer rating against them. Evan Bullock has thrown seven touchdowns to zero interceptions in his past two games, so expect another great game from him.

One thing UTEP really struggles with is their third down conversions. UTEP has converted just 33.7 percent of their third downs, which is the second-lowest in the conference. Along with that, UTEP does not convert their fourth downs too much. If Louisiana Tech can get UTEP to third down, they will get the ball back often.

Final UTEP-Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick

Louisiana Tech’s defense should win them the game Tuesday night. It could be a close game, but I am not expecting UTEP to play as good as they did last week. I will take Louisiana Tech to not only win, but cover the spread at home on Tuesday night.

Final UTEP-Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick: Louisiana Tech -7.5 (-110)