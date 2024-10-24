ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two struggling AAC teams face as UTSA visits Tulsa. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UTSA-Tulsa prediction and pick.

UTSA enters the game sitting at 3-4 on the year. They opened up the year playing Kennesaw State, coming away with a 28-16 win. Still, they would lose back-to-back games. They lost to Texas State and Texas by a combined 105-17. They would rebound to beat Houston Christian but would fall in their last game. UTSA had the 13-10 halftime lead against East Carolina, but ECU would score 17 straight points in the second half. ECU would go on to defeat UTSA 30-20. Since then, they have lost to Rice but defeated FAU last time out 38-24.

Tulsa enters the game sitting at just 2-4 on the year. They opened up with a win over Northwestern State, before losing to Arkansas State and Oklahoma State. They would then face Louisiana Tech. Tulsa gave up a 17-7 lead to need to hit a field goal with 32 seconds left to tie the game. They would go on to win in overtime. Since then, they have lost in back-to-back weeks, falling to North Texas and Army. Last time out, they fell to Temple 20-10.

Here are the UTSA-Tulsa College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UTSA-Tulsa Odds

UTSA: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

Tulsa: +7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 54.5 (-108)

Under: 54.5 (-112)

How to Watch UTSA vs. Tulsa

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UTSA Could Cover The Spread/Win

Owen McCown has led the UTSA offense this year. He has completed 155 of 252 passes this year for 1,650 yards. Further, he has thrown 12 touchdowns this year, while being intercepted just four times. He has been sacked 18 times this year though. McCown has also run in a touchdown this year. The top target has been Willie McCoy. He has brought in 17 receptions this year for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Further, Devin McCuin has 37 receptions for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

In the running game, Brandon High Jr. has led the way. High has 45 carries for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Robert Henry has been solid as well. He has 66 carries on the year for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Kevorian Barnes rounds out the back, as he has run the ball 47 times. Barnes has just 154 yards this year, going for 337 yards per carry this year, but has scored once.

UTSA is 115th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 76th in opponent yards per game this year sitting 18th against the rush while sitting 121st against the pass. Jimmori Robinson has led the way this year. He has four sacks on the year while forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble. Owen Pewee has also been solid. He has two sacks, a forced fumble, two pass breakups, and two interceptions. UTSA has 19 sacks on the year, while they have ten takeaways.

Why Tulsa Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tulsa has been led by Kirk Francis. He has completed 117 of 199 passes for 1,212 yards and seven touchdowns. He has thrown five interceptions and been sacked eight times. Still, Francis has seen Cooper Legas come into the game in running situations. He has 17 passes this year with 11 completions for 112 yards and a score. Legas has run the ball for 199 yards and a touchdown.

The top target this year has been Kamdyn Benjamin. Benjamin has 42 receptions on the year for 500 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Corey Smith has nine receptions for 127 yards with a touchdown. Rounding out the top receivers is Zion Steptoe. Steptoe has ten receptions for 120 yards this year. In the running game, Anthony Watkins has led the way. He has run 61 times for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Bill Jackson has run the ball 43 times this year for 249 yards. Finally, Lloyd Avant has 52 rushes for 188 yards this year.

Tulsa has struggled on defense this year. They are 118th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 121st in opponent yards per game. They are 78th against the rush while sitting 125th against the pass. Dayne Hodge leads the way. He leads the team with 44 tackles this year while breaking up three passes, having an interception, and. forcing a fumble. Meanwhile, RJ Jackson Jr has 2.5 sacks this year while Malachai Jones has two sacks on the year this year.

Final UTSA-Tulsa Prediction & Pick

UTSA is just 2-5 against the spread this year. They are 2-2 against the spread this year as a favorite this year. Meanwhile, Tulsa is also just 2-5 against the spread this year. They are also 2-4 against the spread as an underdog. Tulsa has been better in the turnover game though. They are 41st in the nation in giveaways per game while 66th in turnover margin. UTSA is 104th in the nation in giveaways per game, while sitting 86th in turnover margin. That difference will keep this one close. Take Tulsa and the points.

Final UTSA-Tulsa Prediction & Pick: Tulsa +7.5 (-110)