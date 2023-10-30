The stars of Friends released a joint statement regarding the death of their castmate, Matthew Perry.

On Monday, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow released a statement, according to The New York Post.

Joint statement from Matthew Perry's Friends castmates

The statement read: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time, we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer signed the message.

Co-creators of Friends Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright also spoke out about Perry's death. They stated, “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent.”

Perry was their castmate on Friends for the 10-year run on NBC from 1994 to 2004. He played the role of Chandler Bing. The cast reunited briefly in 2021 for an HBO Max special.

The actor opened up recently about his addiction struggles and more in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. He promoted the book on a massive tour.

Matthew Perry was 54.