The PGA is headed to TPC San Antonio this weekend for the Valero Texas Open. Check out our PGA odds series as we hand out a Valero Texas Open prediction and pick. We will also let you know how you can watch the event.

The Masters is the best weekend in golf, and we are just one week away from Augusta. Before that, though, J.J. Spaun looks to repeat as champion at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Some of the bigger names in golf such as Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will not be participting in the event. A few golfer competing in the Valero Texas Open have already punched their ticket to Augusta. However, with a good weekend, some of the golfers on the outside of the top 50 OWGR can punch their ticket with a good outing in San Antonio.

Valero Texas Open Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

15 of the Golfers Valero Texas Open Odds

Tyrrell Hatton: +1300

Rickie Fowler: +1700

Si Woo Kim: +1900

Corey Conners: +2400

Davis Riley: +2400

Hideki Matsuyama: +2500

Taylor Montgomery: +2700

Chris Kirk: +2800

Matt Kuchar: +3100

J.J. Spaun: +3200

Ryan Fox: +3400

Cameron Davis: +4400

Aaron Rai: +5000

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Adam Schenk: +5500

Luke List: +9000

How to Watch the Valero Texas Open

Channel: Golf Channel, NBC

Stream: ESPN+, Peacock

Time: First tee time is 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT

Valero Texas Open Favorite Picks

Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton has played well since the new year began. In 2023, Hatton has played in four non-matchplay events. In those events, he has finished in the top ten three times. Of those, he has two top five finishes. He was runner-up at THE PLAYERS Championship during the second weekend of March. Hatton is 5th in total shots gained with 2.005 shots gained. That is the best of anyone participating in San Antonio. Hatton has been playing good golf as of late and if he can continue to cut two strokes off his score, he will be in good position to win.

Rickie Fowler: Fowler has some work to do. He is currently ranked 59th in the OWGR, but with a good finish at the Valero Texas Open he can get himself an invite to the Masters. A win this weekend would automatically punch his ticket to Augusta, so Fowler will be very motivated. Rickie has had a good season so far. He has made 10 of 11 cuts and is 25th in the FedEx Cup rankings. He is top 20 in scoring average this season and will need to keep that up if he wants a shot at playing in the Masters.

Taylor Montgomery: Montgomery has had himself a good season on tour so far as he is 22nd in the FedEX Cup standings. However, just like Fowler, he finds himself out of the top 50 OWGR 58th. He has been struggling as of late, missing two cuts in February, but those were the only two he has missed all season. He has 13 cuts made this season, finishing top 25 nine times and top ten four times. What saves Montgomery is his ability to knock down putts. He is first on tour in putting average, one putt percentage and putts per round. If Montgomery can fix up his approach to the green, he will be in good shape to win in San Antonio.

Valero Texas Open Sleeper Picks

Chris Kirk: Kirk is 10th in the FedEx cup standings which is best of any player in the field at the Valero Texas Open. He has only made nine cuts of 13 events, but he did get the win at the Honda Classic. He has two other top five finishes this season as well. Kirk is top 20 in total strokes gained and top 25 in scoring average. His 1.689 putting average is 5th on tour. Kirk shot five under at the event last year, so he knows the course, but he will need to pick it up if he wants a good finish at the event this year.

J.J. Spaun: This list would not be complete without the defending champion. Spaun shot 13 under at the event last year, earning himself a two stroke win. This season, Spaun has not been his best. He has made just 10 of 14 cuts and has missed the cut in four of his last five events (not including matchplay). Last weekend, Spaun came away with a ninth place finish in matchplay. Spaun was able to go 3-0 in the groupstage last weekend defeating a couple very strong golfers. Spaun is 25th in scoring average, and 13th in scoring average on par 4s. He needs to carry that momentum to San Antonio.

Final Valero Texas Open Prediction and Pick

This field is not as stacked as some of the other events, but it should still be a fun and intense weekend of golf. The winner will automatically punch a ticket to the Masters, and players such as Rickie Fowler and Taylor Montgomery can sneak inside the top 50 OWGR with a good performance. However, Tyrrell Hutton has been playing well and has been hanging around with the some of the best golfers when it comes to the stats. There really is no ‘favorite’ in this event with the lowest odds being what they are, but Hutton has been playing well. My choice to win this weekend is Tyrrell Hutton.

Final Valero Texas Open Prediction and Pick: Tyrrell Hutton +1300