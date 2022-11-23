Published November 23, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

The Valheim Mistlands update is now available for Public Testing. Keep reading to learn more about what is coming with the Valheim Mistlands update, as well as how to join the Public Test and its patch notes.

To take part in the Public Test for Valheim Mistlands, players must first own a copy of the game. Players can buy the game on PC either through Steam or the Microsoft Store. Game Pass owners can also download the game for free. Once players own the game, they can then take part in the Public Test using the following steps:

Steam: Players can right-click Valheim on their Steam Library, then click on Properties. Once there, click the Betas tab, and input “yesimadebackups ” in the betas code input. This will give access to the public-test beta. Select this beta, then download the game. If the game is already downloaded, there will be a small update to add the Mistlands update.

Microsoft Store/Game Pass: Players must launch the Xbox Insider Hub app. Once there, Navigate to Previews, then find Valheim Public Test. Join the test, wait for the registration to complete, then download the game.

It is highly recommended that players back their worlds and characters up before taking part in the test. This is because this version of the game is unstable, and may cause bugs that could potentially harm your saves. Should players have any feedback, they can post about them on the Valheim Discord server or on the Steam subforum.

Valheim Mistlands Patch Notes

Here are the Patch Notes for the Mistlands Update:

New Content New Biome – Mistlands 5 new game mechanics The Wisplight Magic Mushroom Farming Poultry Friendly/Unfriendly NPCs 9 new creatures, as well as the new Mistlands boss 20 new crafting materials 2 new crafting stations 3 crafting station extensions 3 other resource/crafting constructions 15 new food items 3 new potions More than 25 new craftable items This includes weapons, armors, and tools More than 35 new building/furniture pieces New dungeon type New lore stones New dreams New music Miscellaneous additions: Fishing update 12 new emotes 9 new hairstyles and 7 new beard styles

Fixes and Improvements Various console command improvements Multiple animation updates and improvements Multiple VFX also received updates and improvements Various other tweaks



You can also look into the more detailed patch notes, however, they contain spoilers. Players who want to discover all of these new features on their own should take care.

That's all we have on the Valheim Mistlands update, as well as its new content and how to join it.