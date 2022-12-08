By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

Popular YouTube star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, along with her roommate, Leslie ‘Fuslie’ Fu, will be presenters for The Game Awards 2022 and both of their fans are excited to see them on stage. Most will anticipate them to make more content or memes while in the event, which is not new to them knowing their entire group is an expert to making spontaneous content. It is only fitting that she should present the Content Creator of the Year award since won the award at 2020 against the likes of Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar, Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff, and Jay-Ann Lopez. We have to wait for the event to see what category they will be given to present during the announcement of winners of each.

Valkyrae is currently a co-owner of 100 Thieves and one of YouTube’s most popular streamers, having over 3.8 million subscribers on her channel. Her roommate, Fuslie has recently switched to Youtube for about 3 months now, following their other popular streamer friends like Lilypichu and Sykkuno, who also switched to Youtube this year. Fuslie is still starting in Youtube with 746K subscribers but have been with the group ever since so raking up subscribers will come eventually, especially subscribing to Youtube is free compared to Twitch. This is a big step for them since they have been on Twitch for years ever since they began their career.

Thursday night, we are honored to welcome @fuslie to #TheGameAwards as a presenter on video game's big night!



Don't miss it when she presents during the global livestream! pic.twitter.com/GqlTQxxxcf — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 6, 2022

Fans are already excited and proud to see both of them included in the list of Presenters as they might see something funny that will be done by either of the content creators. It is not yet clear which category they will be presenting so we’ll just have to standby and watch the event, as we cheer for the two.

The Game Awards are the Oscars of the gaming industry. They present awards for the best of the business’s releases, including categories for game aspects like Best Narrative and Best Performance, but most especially, Content Creator of the Year and of course, Game of the Year, for overall. There will surely be a lot of big names attending the prestigious event as it is the culmination of the gaming industry of giving recognition to the works of many. The Game Awards 2022 will start its program on December 8, 8 PM EST/5 PST. Let us hope to see Valkyrae and Fuslie make the event memorable with fun content we can talk about after.

