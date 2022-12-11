By Gerard Samillano · 3 min read

Well, boys, it’s finally happening. For years on end, VALORANT players have had a sneaking suspicion about a couple of Agents: Raze and Killjoy. Riot has been subtly dropping hints that’s there’s something more to the relationship between the two characters. Now, they have confirmed what many have secretly been hoping for.

Raze and Killjoy are now officially a couple. Yes, you read that right. The two technicians of the VALORANT protocol have been confirmed to be going out. If you’re not sure about that, perhaps this image posted by the VALORANT Twitter account will prove that for you.

The post is a part of a series on VALORANT’s Twitter account showing the antics of Yoru, Neon, Raze, Killjoy, and Phoenix. Naturally, this post garnered the most traction, going well over 100,000 likes within the first hour.

Raze and Killjoy now hold the distinction of being VALORANT’s first couple, and its’ first gay couple as well. As the lore within the game starts to expand, it only makes sense that the relationships between the agents start to be explored as well. Two agents becoming a couple was bound to happen at some point, no matter what critics may say.

Killjoy and Raze join other LGBTQ Characters in Riot

It’s also worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time Riot revealed that some of their characters were gay or queer. League of Legends famously had two pairing that many fans considered “canon” even without Riot’s express approval. Twisted Fate, Graves, Caitlyn, and Vi: all of their lore had some hints of them being interested in the same gender.

It was only recently, though, that Riot confirmed that some of these pairings were “canon”. Their Netflix series “Arcane” heavily implied some romantic feelings between Caitlyn and Vi. A short story they published confirmed Leona and Diana’s relationship. Riot has never been afraid of openly supporting LGBT relationships, and that’s translated into VALORANT as well.

How did the VALORANT community react?

Well, it was as predictable as you’d imagine. Of course, there were a lot of VALORANT fans that were ecstatic with this reveal. As mentioned, Killjoy and Raze as a couple have long been speculated by fans online. It’s no surprise that these same fans were overjoyed that their theory was right.

Everyone looking at them kiss after 2 years worth buildup 😭😭😭 congrats Nanobomb!! 🧡💛🧡💛🧡💛🌈✨ pic.twitter.com/c2Td5lZJJ8 — Incorrect Valorant Quotes (@IncorrectValo) December 11, 2022

pic.twitter.com/V3TZaEQS9y — no.1 purifu defender and kikuri hiroi fan (@najimigender) December 11, 2022

LETS GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/1asyhYpkZ8 — Lorenzo Costa Jung (@Lorenzo_Jung) December 11, 2022

About time, the voice line rizz these two had pre round made me realize how astronomically single I am — Jollz (@Jollztv) December 11, 2022

Others started speculating on which Agents could also be gay. Yes, we’re looking at you, Chamber.

do one with chamber and yoru please — pykz0 (@pykz0) December 11, 2022

THEYRE SO CUTE AAAAAAA ok now phoenix & yoru 😈 — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) December 11, 2022

Of course, there’s the usual homophobia that comes with these types of posts. We won’t be showing those as to not give them a bigger platform. However, it is comforting to see the VALORANT community rally and show their support for the LGBT community.

What’s Next for VALORANT’s newest couple?

Well, we don’t know yet. For all we know, this picture could be a set-up for a cinematic exploring Killjoy and Raze’s relationship. Based on how VALORANT drops their lore hints, though, we can probably expect some Easter eggs around certain maps that dive a little deeper into their roots.

For what it’s worth, it would be amazing if VALORANT doesn’t make a big show out of the two’s relationship. By that, I don’t mean that they should throw the entire idea away. Instead, the lore should add these little interactions between the two in the background. Perhaps they could add some extra voice-lines in game. Or maybe they can show Raze resting her head on Killjoy’s shoulders in the background of a cinematic. Stuff like that helps normalize gay couples, and would be a massive win for the community in general.

Either way, it would certainly be interesting to see how VALORANT tackles this new relationship.