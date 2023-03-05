From Brazil to Tokyo, and now to the United States of America, VALORANT is going on a world tour this year. Valorant Champions 2023 will be held in Los Angeles, California. Here is everything you need to know about Valorant Champions 2023 Los Angeles, including the event dates, venue, tournament format, and how to purchase tickets.

Valorant Champions 2023 goes to Los Angeles

Riot Games announced during the last day of the VCT LOCK//IN event, which saw Fnatic win their first LAN championship in Valorant, that this year’s Champions event will be held in the USA. To be exact, Riot will be holding the annual tournament of the best of the best in Los Angeles, California, from August 6-26,2023. Here’s the breakdown of the tournament schedule:

Valorant Champions 2023 Los Angeles Schedule

Group Stages & Playoffs: August 6 – 20, 2023

Top 4: August 24 – 26, 2023

Valorant Champions 2023 Los Angeles Venue

With the event running in two phases, Riot also prepared two venues for the tournament. The top 16 teams in the world of Valorant will first compete in the Shrine Auditorium, with only the top four teams heading to the Finals venue of Kia Forum, the slated host of the Gymnastics events for the 2028 Olympics, and the former home of the Los Angeles Lakers. Contrary to the name, Kia Forum is actually located in the city of Inglewood, a neighbor of Los Angeles, but the venue itself is near enough to the Shrine Auditorium for fans of the game to worry about not being able to attend both phases of the event due to logistics. Kia Forum is also ideally located since it’s just about 3 miles east of the Los Angeles International Airport. Besides, both venues are within the same Los Angeles County – just a note to international fans who would like to attend the event.

With Kia Forum having a full seating capacity of 17,500 spectators, the event venue will be the largest for Valorant yet.

Holding Champions in Los Angeles is just in theme for Riot, as the newest agent introduced to the game is actually an LA native. Gekko, who is the third American Radiant, hails from East LA, and has proud Mexican-American roots.

Valorant Champions 2023 Tournament Format

As of press time, Valorant Champions 2023 currently does not have a set tournament format. However, we do know that this season only has one Masters 2023 Tokyo, after which teams will only have one last chance to qualify for Champions via the Last Chance Qualifiers. The best teams from the International Leagues will get seeded to Tokyo, with its winners in turn getting a seed for Champions. Likewise, the best-performing teams in each International League (APAC, EMEA, Americas), will get a slot in the biggest Valorant event of the year.

Fnatic, having defeated defending champions Loud, gave their region an extra slot for Masters 2023 Tokyo, giving the EMEA region more chances of qualifying for Champions.

Where to Buy Tickets for Champions 2023 LA

As of now, Riot Games has not opened ticketing sales for the event. We’ll make sure to update this section as soon as ticketing details have been revealed. Make sure to keep yourself updated on this detail. As of recently, bots and scalpers have been making the purchase of tickets to esports events somewhat a challenge, and you wouldn’t want to pay up an extra buck when you’re forced to buy from a reseller, or worse, a scalper.