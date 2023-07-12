A while back, VALORANT Mobile has been announced together with the details, platforms you can play it on, and its release date which, unfortunately, has been set back time and time again. Now, we have another update regarding the upcoming VALORANT game that's coming to the mobile platform. Riot Games has not been happy with the development of the game that Tencent has done and is reported that the game would be starting from scratch.

VALORANT Mobile Scrapped

Fans have been dying to see how Riot Games' popular FPS game, VALORANT, would be translated to a mobile gaming level given the complexities of its controls, movements, and other elements. With recent developments that have happened, it was reported that Riot Games is clearly unhappy with how Tencent executed the plans and will be taking over the development of VALORANT mobile and will be starting it from scratch.

Tencent is responsible for Arena of Valor, Honor of Knights, PUBG Mobile, and even Pokemon UNITE. This proves that Tencent has a great track record when it comes to mobile games but for VALORANT Mobile, it may not have been the same case. Riot Games would want VALORANT to be ported to a different platform while keeping the intricacies and the quality of play that they uphold for its players and that expectation may not have been what Tencent was able to deliver.

Although this news is yet to be considered official, @SargeOP_ leaked this information stating, “VALORANT Mobile. Tencent Games has already stopped its development. Riot Games took over VALORANT Mobile and is developing it from scratch. The title is being remade under Riot LA with its console version.”

At the moment, there are no official statements from both Riot Games and Tencent regarding this progress but fans are eager to learn more about the development of the game and how it would fair in a different platform. Regardless of the situation, we are already foreseeing a potential delay that will happen for its final release date. Currently, we're looking at late 2024 to early 2025 for the possible release of the game.

