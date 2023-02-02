Are you 1000% a sports fan? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter. *Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player! Enter your email address to subscribe Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥

Valorant released a new map called Lotus that allows players to maximize their use of the Controller, especially with Viper’s Snakebite and other abilities, by implementing diverse tactics. </span></p> <p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">When selecting Controllers, choosing Agents with post-plant solid potential is advantageous. Currently, Viper and Brimstone are among the most popular choices in the meta for this role. This guide will present some of the most effective Viper strategies for the Lotus map.</span></p> <p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">VIPER is one of the powerful agents in the popular first-person shooter game Valorant. She brings unique abilities to the table, making her a formidable opponent for any enemy team in map lotus. </span></p> <p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">VIPER is an excellent choice to use on the LOTUS map in Valorant for several reasons: </span></p> <p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Using VIPER’s Snake Bite ability lineup on the LOTUS map in Valorant can also help you secure a win in clutch situations by offering several advantages.</span></p> <p><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> </span></p> <ol> <li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Clutch Defense: Snake Bite is ideally used to control areas of the map, making it difficult for the enemy team to push and secure objectives. It can be advantageous in clutch situations when the enemy team is trying to take control of a site.</span></li> <li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Clutch Offense: Snake Bite can damage enemy players, making pushing and securing objectives easier for your team. This can be particularly useful in clutch situations when your team needs to take control of a site.</span></li> <li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Ultimate Ability: Viper’s Pit, VIPER’s ultimate ability, can control a large area of the map and make it easier for your team to secure objectives. In clutch situations, using Viper’s Pit can be a game-changer, allowing your team to gain a strategic advantage over the enemy.</span></li> <li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Map Awareness: Knowing the map and the enemy team’s positions. Use VIPER’s abilities to control areas, but always stay alert to enemy movements and be prepared to defend against any potential threats.</span></li> </ol> <p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Here’s the perfect location on A-site snake bite </span></p> <p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">As an attacker on the lotus map in Valorant, it’s important to strategically position in the mark map to take advantage of VIPER’s Snake Bite ability. By anticipating the defender’s bomb plant location, you can position yourself to the right position, then look up on the marked area and release the snake bite at the right moment, making it harder for the defender to plant the bomb successfully.</span></p> <p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">As a defender, once your team has planted the bomb, you will position yourself in the marked area and secure your site to prevent any enemy from approaching. And when the attacker tries to defuse the bomb, Look up and aim your crosshair at the marked area, release the snake bite in perfect timing. With this, the attacker loses the chance to clutch the round.</span></p> <p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">for the B-site lineup</span></p> <p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Using Viper’s Snake Bite ability as a defender on B-site, your team should aim to plant the bomb in a location where the Snake Bite will hit the attacker when they try to defuse it. To do this, Viper should be positioned in the designated area on the map and release the Snake Bite at the right moment.</span></p> <p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">for the C-site lineup </span></p> <p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">You can perform the Snakebite on the C-site from outside the attacker spawn. To ensure a successful landing, plant the spike in the central location shown in the image. Viper needs to aim the mouse at the marked area and release the snake bite once the attacker is trying to defuse the bomb.</span></p> <p>Finally, Viper is a highly effective Agent on the Lotus map in Valorant, offering a range of advantages through her Snake Bite and Ultimate abilities. It’s important to have map awareness and position yourself in strategic locations, such as the A-site, B-site, and C-site, and timing your Snake Bite and Viper’s Pit correctly to secure objectives and defend your sites.</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p>