We may have seen the upset of the season in college football last week as the Vanderbilt football team took down #1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide had just beaten #2 Georgia the week prior, and they were riding high after the emotional victory. However, they came into their game against the Commodores sleep-walking a little bit, and quarterback Diego Pavia and the rest of the Vanderbilt team made Alabama pay.

Vanderbilt football quarterback Diego Pavia is a very talented played, and he made things difficult on the Alabama defense all day long. Pavia is a big reason why the Commodores won the game.

At one point in the game, he got into a bit of a scuffle with Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore. Moore shoved Pavia after a play, but there is no bad blood between the two players.

“He reached out to me on instagram and texted me, you know, he apologized for for what he did, and you know I can respect that,” Pavia said in a post from Paul Finebaum. “I respect him. you know, he's a great football player, and he wants to win at all costs. and that's that's things that we need on our on our football team here at Vanderbilt, you know.”

Pavia had a big day for Vanderbilt as he ended up going 16-20 through the air for 252 yards for two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Pavia took care of the football, and he torched the Crimson Tide all day long. It was an impressive performance.

Diego Pavia has high praise for Malachi Moore

Diego Pavia is a great football player, and so is Malachi Moore. The Vanderbilt football star had a lot of good things to say about Moore despite the incident that transpired between the two.

“That guy is – he's a special player,” Pavia continued. “He made a lot of tackles, he made a lot of plays. The future is bright for him and so I wish him nothing but success and you know, God bless him. Everyone makes mistakes, but people shouldn't hold him, you know, hold that over his head, you know, he's a great player and he's going to be great for Alabama.”

This was a huge win for Vanderbilt as the team avoided a 2-3 start and they now have a winning record at 3-2. The Commodores could easily be 5-0 with two top-10 wins as they lost in double overtime to Missouri when they were ranked in the top-10, and they also lost 36-32 to Georgia State. That Georgia State loss is especially hurting now that the Commodores have a win against the #1 team in the country on their resume.

Alabama went from looking like the best team in college football to having a lot of concerns very fast. The Crimson Tide have an offense that can score with the best of them, but their defense is going to plague them this season if they can't fix a lot of their current issues.

We'll see if Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt football team can stay hot and pick up another big win this weekend as they will travel to play Kentucky. The game will kick off at 7:45 ET from Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky, and the game will be airing on the SEC Network. The Wildcats are currently favored by 14 points.