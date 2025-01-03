ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been red-hot this year in college basketball and have started SEC play with a big game between each other in Baton Rouge. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Vanderbilt-LSU prediction and pick.

Vanderbilt is 12-1 after starting the season with notable wins against Cal, Nevada, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, and TCU. Then, they have one loss against Drake. Jason Edwards carries the Commodores this season and has been the one consistent player they can rely on for a bucket. Despite their record, this game is big for Vanderbilt to prove they belong in the SEC.

LSU is 11-2 this season, with notable wins against Kansas State, UCF, and Florida State. However, they have losses to Pitt and SMU. Cam Carter is the best player on the Tigers and can go grab a bucket and carry the Tigers at home. The Tigers also need to prove they belong in a crowded SEC and this would be a big win if they can pull it off.

Here are the Vanderbilt-LSU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Vanderbilt-LSU Odds

Vanderbilt: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

LSU: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. LSU

Time: 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt's offense has been great this season. They score 86.5 points per game, have a 49.1% field goal percentage, and shoot 33.5% from three-point range. Four Commodores are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Jason Edwards leading at 18.8 points per game. Next, AJ Hoggard leads the team in assists at 4.3 per game. This offense has been great, and there should be no issues scoring on LSU's defense being inconsistent. It doesn't help that Vanderbilt has to travel for this game, but they have enough of a skillset on this side of the court to score on the Tigers.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt's defense has been inconsistent this year. They allow 66.1 points per game, 41.4% from the field, and 33.7% from behind the arc. Down low, Devin McGlockton leads the team in rebounding at 8.2 per game. He also leads the team in blocks at 1.5 per game and is one of two players averaging over one a game. Finally, five players average at least one steal per game, with Tyler Tanner leading the team with 2.5 per game. This defense has the pieces to play well, but it has been a mixed bag. It does not bode well for the Commodores against a great LSU offense up to this point in the season.

LSU has also been playing very well on offense this season. They score 84.2 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 48.2%, and have a three-point percentage of 32.6%. Four different Tigers are averaging over double digits, with Cam Carter leading a balanced offensive attack at 16.9 points per game. Then, Dji Bailey and Cam Carter are tied for the team lead in assists at 2.8 per game. This offense should have no issues scoring on Vanderbilt, thanks to their balance. Carter is the key player and should be able to help LSU score easily at home.

LSU's defense has been playing very well this year. They allow 67 points per game, 37.7% from the field, and 28.4% from behind the arc. Down low, Corey Chest has been the best rebounder with 8.3 per game. Next, four players are averaging at least one block per game, with Daimion Collins leading at 1.9. Finally, three different Tigers are averaging at least one steal per game, with Jordan Sears leading at 1.6. LSU's defense will cause problems for Vanderbilt, especially at home. They should be able to slow down this offense, especially Jason Edwards.

Final Vanderbilt-LSU Prediction & Pick

These two teams can prove they belong in a very crowded SEC. LSU is the play here as the slightly better team because they are at home in Baton Rouge. The Tigers have more athletes and should defend Vanderbilt very well, and they have enough balance on offense to withstand the Vanderbilt defense. LSU should win, cover at home, and make a big statement in the SEC that they have arrived in the conference.

Final Vanderbilt-LSU Prediction & Pick: LSU -1.5 (-110)