It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Vanderbilt-Virginia Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Vanderbilt-Virginia Tech.

The SEC had a feast on Tuesday in the ACC-SEC Challenge. This game continues that nonconference series, with the ACC trying to fight back. Various college basketball teams are trying to find an identity in the early stages of this season. These two teams have not arrived at the place they want to be, though they are not exactly in the same boat, either. Vanderbilt has had a solid start to the campaign under first-year head coach Mark Byington, who came over from James Madison to attempt to revive Commodore basketball. VU has been moderately good, but it was smacked around by Drake during Feast Week. That sobering and decisive defeat showed Byington just how much work he still has to do in order to get the Dores where they want to go. There is still a lot of building and development which must occur if VU is to be any sort of factor in a loaded and deep SEC this season. You saw the SEC crush the ACC in the ACC-SEC Challenge. Is Vanderbilt ready to survive in the cutthroat SEC, based on what we have seen so far this year? That's not an easy question to answer. If VU goes on the road and can win on Virginia Tech's home floor, that would send a message about this team's readiness for the SEC slate once it arrives just after Christmas Day.

Virginia Tech basketball is struggling under coach Mike Young. The Hokies have not been able to recruit or get transfer portal acquisitions which increase the program's level of upside and potential. It is often true in sports that one of the most damning comments an analyst can make about a team is that it looks ordinary. Virginia Tech looks ordinary. There just aren't difference-making players with dynamic capabilities on this team. Virginia Tech doesn't do anything special to separate itself from the opposition. This is why, even though Virginia Tech is hosting an incomplete and not-polished Vanderbilt squad, the Hokies are a clear-cut underdog in the game and are not being shown any love by Vegas — why would they be? This Hokie team has a ton to prove, and we will see if the conversation surrounding this team changes in any meaningful way after this contest versus Vanderbilt.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Virginia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Vanderbilt-Virginia Tech Odds

Vanderbilt: -5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -215

Virginia Tech: +5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 147.5 (-114)

Under: 147.5 (-106)

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs Virginia Tech

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Virginia Tech team VU is facing just isn't very threatening or imposing. Drake, in marked contrast, played ferocious and smothering defense when it beat the Commodores over a week ago. We're not sure Virginia Tech has anything in its bag of tricks which can thwart Vanderbilt at this point.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tech gets Vanderbilt at home. Virginia Tech is not easy to beat in Blacksburg. The Hokies will be hugely motivated for this game and can cover the spread even if they lose by five points. That seems like a very attractive bet to make.

Final Vanderbilt-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Virginia Tech is getting a lot of points at home. We're leaning in that direction, but we also think Vanderbilt is the better team, just not by six or more points. It's a game you should not bet on. Stay away.

Final Vanderbilt-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech +5.5