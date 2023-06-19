When the Scandoval broke, Vanderpump Rules skyrocketed from a reality TV show to national phenomenon. Executive producer Lisa Vanderpump opened up about how it was hard for her to be on camera during that time, but she felt a duty to do it anyway. She also discussed the immediate fallout from the show's perspective, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“For the cameras to suddenly be picked up to capture the moment was essential, but it was really difficult to process,” Lisa Vanderpump said. “As the executive producer, I wanted it. In front of the camera, I could have done without it.”

Vanderpump continued, later on discussing how she knew this Scandoval would be huge. Despite all of it, though, she cried a lot about it, for her friend and for the situation. “I was devastated for [Ariana Madix] initially, but I also knew that the fallout of this was going to be huge. Now, if I’m really honest, as a producer, how can you not … be caught up in this dynamic that you want to capture? It was moving so quickly.”

She also discussed the Vanderpump Rules reference at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. “This went to a whole other level. I went to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and it was mentioned in the president’s roast. They brought it up twice! I’m sitting there thinking, “What on earth actually happened to get here?””

But, as Vanderpump puts it: “It wasn’t just an affair. It was compounded by the fact that there were so many different components that were so upsetting. We had Ariana defending Raquel. We had Raquel talking to Ariana about her relationship while she was sleeping with her significant other. We’d seen Tom and Ariana grow together [over] nine years — building a business, living together, buying a house, talking about fertility treatment.”