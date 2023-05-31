Vanessa Hudgens and her fiance Cole Tucker revealed their go to karaoke song on Tuesday, May 31. The actress shared a video on Instagram of her and pro baseball players singing Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule’s song I’m Real during a karaoke night, per People.

“Because im obsessed w me fiancé and WE’RE REAL,” she captioned the video.

In the video, Vanessa Hudgens belts out the lyrics of Jennifer Lopez’s part. Cole Tucker then joined in for the rap verse, dancing with her for a bit as well. The caption, and video of their night out, is just one night in their engagement life.

The couple got engaged earlier this year, and the actress didn’t see it coming. “I was extremely surprised,” Hudgens said. “We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out.”

Earlier this month, Hudgens talked about planning her wedding to Tucker on The Drew Barrymore Show. The host asked her how the plans were coming along, and she replied that it was hard. The hardest part is figuring out the venue for the ceremony and party. “I don’t know, finding a venue is tough,” she said. “I kind of just want to elope. I really, I’m lost.”

As for Tucker, he probably wouldn’t mind eloping. Hudgens said that: “I mean he just wants to get married to me. He’s like, ‘Whatever you want, babe.'”