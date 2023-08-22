Bob Arum has no idea where rumors of a Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight have come from.

Social media has been abuzz lately about a potential lightweight fight between the former champions. But as far as Arum is concerned, that's nothing more than fiction — especially as Lomachenko has no plans to fight again this calendar year due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

“I met with [Lomachenko's manager] Egis [Klimas] before he went off to Poland for the Usyk fight,” Arum said (via Boxing Scene). “We tried to make the fight between Shakur and Loma. And Egis told us that Loma has decided that he’s not fighting again this year.

“So, the fact that they’re talking about a fight with Loma and Kambosos is nonsense. Egis would not mislead us, and he told us that Loma wants to take the rest of the year off.”

If Lomachenko isn't fighting Shakur Stevenson for the soon-to-be-vacant WBC lightweight title, it appears highly unlikely he'll fight Kambosos with no titles on the line.

Stevenson, however, is expected to headline an ESPN card on Nov. 16 for the vacant WBC title. The only issue is finding an opponent for him as Lomachenko was initially expected to battle him.

“We’re working on that,” Arum added of Stevenson's opponent. “We’ll get somebody because we have the resources to do it. Shakur will be in action, and we’ll see who the best available guy is for him to fight.

“I think Shakur is the most talented guy in the lightweight division, but we’re making progress [on securing an opponent].”