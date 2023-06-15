The highly-controversial Scooby-Doo spinoff show, Velma, led by Mindy Kaling has received a huge Season 2 update from Warner Bros. during a recent appearance at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

At the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Warner Bros. gave first looks at a variety of their upcoming animated projects including Young Love, Ten Year Old Tom, and more. However, the bigger news came in the announcement of projects that have sequel seasons in development. Among the projects discussed were Harley Quinn — which will return for a fourth season this summer — Clone High, and Velma.

The second season of Velma will premiere in 2024 as it's currently in production at the time of this writing. It may catch some by surprise considering there was hardly any positive press for the series. The show was a rating of 1.6/10 stars on IMDb with over 73k votes. That's a crazy number when you consider that there are probably worse projects out there.

Velma was an attempt to revamp the Scooby-Doo character. While the core four of the Mystery Incorporated gang are in the show, major changes were made to each of the characters. Shaggy, for example, goes by Norville in the series and is not afraid of his own shadow as he is in almost every other adaptation. This version of Daphne is not close to Velma and is raised by two adoptive mothers. While these types of changes aren't necessarily bad on their own merit, you'll always have sectors of fanbases that aren't willing to adapt to change.

Velma Season 2 will be released in 2024.