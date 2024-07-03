There have been some surprising omissions from the quarterfinals of the Copa America. Canada finished ahead of Chile in their group after tying the Chileans in the final match. Venezuela went undefeated through their group, but Ecuador was the surprising second seed, as Mexico failed to advance with one less goal in differential. It is time to continue our Copa America odds series with a Venezuela-Canada prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Venezuela had a good chance of advancing to the group stage, but their dominance was surprising. They started the tournament with a 2-1 win over Ecuador and then faced Mexico with first in the group on the line. They escaped with a 1-0 win before blowing out Jamaica with a 3-0 victory. Venezuela finished the group stage by allowing just one goal, which could cause problems for Canada.

Canada’s tournament started on a losing note, with Argentina defeating them 2-0. However, they won their first game over a CONEMBOL team since 2001, when they beat Peru 1-0 in the second game. The Peru victory earned them the right to advance to the quarterfinal with a win or draw as long as Argentina beat Peru. Unsurprisingly, Argentina took care of Peru, and Canada escaped with a 0-0 draw.

2024 Copa America Odds: Venezuela-Canada Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Venezuela to Qualify: -122

Canada to Qualify: +100

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Venezuela 3-Way Moneyline: +160

Canada 3-Way Moneyline: +195

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 goals: +144

Under 2.5 goals: -178

How to Watch Venezuela vs. Canada

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: FS1, TSN

Why Venezuela Will Win

Canada’s results in the group stage got a boost with the red cards given out to Peru and Chile. Canada and Peru had a 0-0 draw into the 59th minute when Miguel Araujo received a red card for a nasty challenge on Jacob Shaffelburg. The same happened against Chile, with Gabriel Sauzo picking up a second yellow card in the 27th minute to give Canada the advantage again.

Despite having the advantage, Canada struggled to do anything against Chile. They were too passive and looked content to escape with the draw and live to fight another day. The Canadians likely won’t be lucky enough to gain a man advantage for a third straight game, and if they can’t find a way to score on 11 men, it could be trouble against Venezuela.

Venezuela allowed one goal in the group stage, while Canada scored one against ten men. They couldn’t find the back of the net when even, and they may have to try and have another low-event style in this match.

Why Canada Will Win

Canada has a clear path to winning this match, as unlikely as it may be. Canada is top-heavy with their talent, as Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies are the clear front-runners. David was one of the leading scorers in Ligue One this past season, and there are rumors of Davies going to Real Madrid from Bayern Munich. The Canadians will attempt to hold on and hope one of these two can do something heroic.

Final Venezuela-Canada Prediction & Pick

Canada’s chances of winning this match could be playing the same style as their game against Chile and then winning in extra time or penalty kicks. If they do make it to penalty kicks, Canada has a good chance of advancing, as Maxime Crepeau can go toe to toe with any opposing goalkeeper. If that’s Canada’s best chance of winning, their probability of advancing should offer a lot more value than it is.

Another issue for Canada is Tajon Buchanan’s injury in training on Tuesday. Buchanan is an integral piece of the midfield, with 40 caps for the national team.

Final Venezuela-Canada Prediction & Pick: Venezuela to qualify (-122)