Thanks to a new screengrab, fans have their first look at Sony's Venom 3 logo starring Tom Hardy.

A new blue logo

Collider recently ran a story with a low-resolution image of Venom 3's supposed logo. If it's official, the logo is in blue, a stark contrast from the other two films.

However, The Streamr may have put out the fire. In a post on X, the outlet pointed out that the image shared by Collider isn't an official logo. Rather, it's a “recolored” fan art from 2022.

There isn’t a new ‘VENOM 3’ logo floating about. The logo described in the Collider article is recolored fan art from 2022. pic.twitter.com/MuJzBhgpRl — The Streamr (@The_Streamr) January 18, 2024

Sony has yet to release anything official on their end. Until then, it's important to take the new logo with a grain of salt.

Venom 3 is the third film in the Hardy-led trilogy. The first two films grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office for Sony and were massive hits. The first film made over $850 million and kicked off Sony's Spider-Man universe. Morbius followed with Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter coming in 2024.

Tom Hardy helped develop the story for Venom 3 along with Kelly Marcel. Marcel wrote the screenplay and will also direct the film, making her the third different director in the series after Ruben Fleischer and Andy Serkis. She did co-write the first and solo write the second film, so she is not new to the franchise.

So far, Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor have both been cast in roles in Venom 3 alongside Hardy. Ejiofor is known for his Oscar-nominated role in 12 Years a Slave. He has starred in other Marvel films, Doctor Strange and its sequel, Multiverse of Madness.