Vermintide 2 recently received some new free content following the introduction of A Parting Of The Waves.
A Parting of the Waves arrived in Vermintide 2 on April 11, 2024. This is for the game's PC version on Steam. If you are one of the players who play on a console instead, be it on Xbox One, Series X|S, or PlayStation 4, don't worry. A Parting of the Waves will also make its way to consoles on April 18, 2024.
As for what this free update brings, it introduces the titular A Parting of the Waves level to Vermintide 2. The level follows three remastered fan favorites from Vermintide 1, so fans of the original will recognize this map.
A Parting of the Waves brings a close to the Karak Azgaraz storyline of Vermintide 2. Following Sienna picking up Necromancy, the Ubersreik five find themselves on the brink of collapse. That was when Kruber decided that everyone should set sail after the fleeing Skaven.
The heroes follow the fleeing Skaven, leading them to a whaling village. There, they realize that there is more at play here than they first anticipated. With the dangerous storm around them, and an ominous looking lighthouse, the Ubersreik five must uncover what the village is hiding.
This update also introduces a new enemy type: the Chaos Warrior with Shield. As the name implies, this new enemy wilds both a shield and a mace, deflecting blows from the front, while swinging his mace at anyone who dares come near. Players will either have to overpower this enemy, or sneak around and expose its weak spot.
Joakim Setterberg, Design Director for Vermintide 2, had this to say about A Parting of the Waves:
We are excited to release this brand new level to wrap up the Karak Azgaraz story. We’re also excited to see what players will make of the new enemy, the Chaos Warrior with Shield
Vermintide 2 Is Still Pretty Fun
Despite being a six-year-old game, Vermintide 2 is still one of the most fun games available in the market right now. If you've played horde shooters like Left 4 Dead 2, and found those fun, you'll be right at home in this game.
Much like Left 4 Dead 2, Vermintide 2 has players teaming up in groups of 4 and picking a character to fight hordes of enemies with. However, Vermintide 2 does things a little differently.
For example, your choice of character changes what you can do. Players can choose one of five characters, each with different skills and playstyles. Not only that, but each character also has four careers, which changes what they can do.
This variety in gameplay lends to why the game is still fun, but that's not the only reason. Fatshark, the developers behind Vermintide 2, are still adding new things to the game. From new maps, to new careers, as well as new cosmetics. Fatshark is always adding new things to the game.
If Vermintide doesn't sound like your cup of tea, be it because of its melee-oriented gameplay, or its dated appearance, then you can also try out Warhammer 40k Darktide, another game that Fatshark is working on.
In fact, if you want to try Darktide out, this is a great time to start playing it, as it will soon introduce the Path of Redemption Update, which overhauls some of the game's systems.
That's all the information we have about Vermintide 2: A Parting of the Waves. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.