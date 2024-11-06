ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Vermont-Auburn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Vermont-Auburn.

The Vermont Catamounts have been one of the better mid-majors in college basketball over the past several seasons. UVM can often be found hosting the championship game of the America East Tournament on a March Saturday, usually punching its ticket to the Big Dance and reaffirming its supremacy on an annual basis. Vermont has made something very difficult — repeatedly winning its conference championship — look very easy. It is one of the better success stories in college basketball.

Now this Vermont team tries to create a new legacy of achievement. The Catamounts are already off to a good start in November. They won at UAB on Monday night, a very good mid-major win and a possible building block for an NCAA Tournament-caliber resume. If Vermont wants to build on that resume and make its overall profile even better, a win over Auburn would do wonders for the Catamounts.

Auburn is smarting and has a lot to prove after its wrenching loss to Yale in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Missed free throws and shaky offense down the stretch doomed the Tigers, who had a No. 4 NCAA Tournament seed and a chance to play their way into the Sweet 16 at the very least. Now we get to see if this team can shrug off the rough memory of that March failure and rebuild something new and successful. Auburn is highly ranked entering the season, but now the Tigers have to justify their top-15 placement. One thing which is always worth monitoring with Auburn is how many turnovers it commits. The Tigers can be careless, but they can also be blindingly athletic. We will see which iteration emerges in this game versus Vermont:

Here are the Vermont-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Vermont-Auburn Odds

Vermont: +15.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +980

Auburn: -15.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch Vermont vs Auburn

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Vermont Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is big at 15.5 points. Vermont is a good team, as shown by its road win at UAB earlier this week. This is not a pure cupcake game for Auburn; Vermont can play. If Auburn tries to play casually and does not put full effort into this contest, Vermont will definitely stay competitive and ultimately cover. It might even win outright. Do we know enough about Auburn basketball to assure you this team will put the hammer down against UVM? No. Just seven or eight very foolish and unprofessional minutes could land Auburn in basketball jail against a structured Vermont team which knows exactly what it wants to do.

Auburn's backcourt could torch Vermont, but it could also get flummoxed by Vermont's changing defenses. Anything less than a great backcourt effort could make things sticky for Auburn. Vermont would cover the spread if the AU guards are not on top of their games.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn has a lot more high-end athleticism and upside than Vermont. It can physically impose its will on a slower, less dynamic opponent.

Final Vermont-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Vermont's win at UAB shows that the Catamounts can play ball. They did not have to commute far for this game. Take Vermont.

Final Vermont-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Vermont +15.5