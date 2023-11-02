The Crimson Tide and Tigers have played their share of big games, but this one is 'very personal' for the Alabama football team

The Alabama football team is well-accustomed to playing in the College Football Playoff. In the nine years the CFP has been in place, Alabama has made the Playoff seven times. Their seven appearances and nine victories in the College Football Playoff are the most of any college football program. However, with a run of success like that, it's the losses that prevented the Crimson Tide from making the college football's final four that will remain fresh in the minds of Nick Saban and his players.

Take for example, last year's loss to the LSU Tigers. Having already dropped one game in SEC play already in an instant classic versus Tennessee, Alabama was still alive for an SEC Title game berth, and therefore, a chance to play in the College Football Playoff, had they run the table the rest of the way. Their championship dreams were shattered in Baton Rouge. LSU upset Alabama by the final score of 32-31 in overtime, and the Alabama football team has been counting down the days until they could avenge that loss.

“Every day, every time throughout the offseason, whenever things got the hardest, thought about this game,” Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham said earlier in the week, per Matt Stahl of AL.com. “We have a standard that we always have to play to. And putting ourselves in situations to where the game is decided on one play is something we never want to do. Games like this are always personal, yeah.”

Crimson Tide Linebacker Chris Braswell echoed this sentiment, sounding like Michael Jordan in The Last Dance in the process.

“This game is very personal for us,” Chris Braswell said. “So the whole bye week we were taking it as a personal matter, and even this week it’s very personal.”

The Alabama football team avenged last season's loss to Tennessee just two weeks ago. Now, with LSU on their way to Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban and the Tide are ready to dish out one more helping of revenge.