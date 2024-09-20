Tom Brady's transition from the football field to the broadcast booth hasn't gone unnoticed, and not all the feedback has been flattering. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion made strides in his second week with Fox Sports, former NFL stars continue to offer advice, per Thespun. Among the latest to chime in is former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz.

Cruz, known for his charisma on and off the field, shared his thoughts on Brady’s performance in the booth. While acknowledging the improvements Brady showed in Week 2, Cruz pointed out that the NFL legend still seems a bit stiff.

“I think he needs to loosen up a little bit,” Cruz told Us Weekly. “Just relax and talk more football, not be so Xs and Os all the time.” According to Cruz, Brady will need time and reps to find his unique voice in the booth, which is crucial to connecting with viewers. As the former wide receiver explained, repetition is key: “The more reps he has, the more he hears himself, he’ll understand what his voice will be.”

Brady’s time alongside seasoned broadcasters Erin Andrews and Kevin Burkhardt has shown promise, and Cruz believes that as the former quarterback gains more experience, he’ll start to share some of the untold stories from his legendary career—something fans are eager to hear.

Authenticity is Key for Brady's Success

Cruz emphasized that Brady's authenticity will play a critical role in his success as a broadcaster. “With the way sports media is now, they want you to be yourself,” Cruz said. He spoke from personal experience, revealing that in his own TV career, he's been able to be himself, crack jokes, and speak his mind without having to adhere to a rigid agenda.

Cruz believes that once Tom Brady opens up and starts to relax, he'll be a natural fit in the booth. “I have no doubt he’ll be as successful as he was as a player,” Cruz remarked, adding that Brady’s fans are ready to see more of his true personality shine through on air.

As Brady gears up to cover another marquee matchup this weekend between the Ravens and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, it’s clear that his broadcasting journey is just beginning. And with more practice and advice like Cruz's, the NFL legend might just conquer the booth like he did the football field.