By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Victor Wembanyama is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. While he may have some competition for the top spot from Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite, it’s tough to imagine any team that lands the top pick passing up on Wembanyama. He’s drawn praise from various top stars already and now an anonymous NBA agent has had the boldest take yet as per Adam Zagoria of Forbes Sports.

“If he’s not hurt, he’ll be the greatest player ever,” said the agent, who has multiple clients playing overseas and in the NBA. https://t.co/GpLdlOH2nR — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 26, 2022

Earlier this year, Victor Wembanyama and his French professional team, Metropolitans, squared off in Las Vegas against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite in a few showcase games. In the first game, Wembanyama put up 37 points, four rebounds and five blocked shots in a loss. Henderson countered with 28 points, five rebounds and nine assists in a win for the G League Ignite. In the second game, Wembanyama put up 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots in a Metropolitans win. Henderson suffered an injury early in the game and was held out as a precaution.

In 15 games this season for Metropolitans, Wembanyama is averaging 22.9 points per game, 9.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from three-point range. He is also shooting 79.6 percent from the free-throw line.

What’s drawn scouts to Wembanyama is combination of skills. At 7-feet-4-inches, he is able to handle the ball, he can make plays off the dribble, he can shoot from three-point range and he can protect the paint as a defensive anchor.