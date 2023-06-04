It's only a matter of time until Victor Wembanyama hears his name called as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Before following in the footsteps of Tim Duncan as franchise savior of the San Antonio Spurs, though, the greatest prospect of his generation has some unfinished business to take care of in his native France.

After Metropolitans 92 beat ASVEL 71-69 in the semifinals of the French league playoffs on Sunday, punching its ticket for the chance to win a championship, the 19-year-old wunderkind shared an inspiring, motivational message to his teammates on Twitter.

“Finals babyyyyy !!! So proud of my guys 🫶🏽

Job ain’t done tho

#👽”

Wembanyama scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots in a hard-fought victory over ASVEL, putting his unbelievable blend of size, athleticism and ever-burgeoning skill on display in the most pivotal game of his team's season. He struggled to 6-of-15 shooting from the floor, though, evidence of the more judicious shot selection and increased lower-body strength Wembanyama needs to muster before reaching his sky-high potential in the NBA.

Metropolitans 92 now moves on to the LNB Pro A Finals, where it will face a tough Monaco squad. Wembanyama and company were second in the regular season standings at 23-11, while Monaco—led by a group of several former NBA players including Donatas Motiejunas and Mike James—finished first with a 26-8 record.

The French league finals begin on June 10th, less than two weeks before Wembanyama's next basketball journey will begin with the 2023 NBA Draft.