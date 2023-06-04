Victor Wembanyama is all but certain to be drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft as the first overall pick, but first, he's still got some unfinished business to take care of in France with Metropolitans 92. After defeating ASVEL in Game 4 of their semi-final series 71-69, Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 have clinched a spot in the LNB Pro A Finals.

Wembanyama has been huge for the French club throughout their postseason run, and he once again came to play in Game 4, dropping 15 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and picking up five blocks as well. Wembanayama's ability to do a little bit of everything at a very high level is well known by now, and he put that on full display in this big win by producing several highlight-reel plays throughout the contest.

Wemby's 5th block of the game helps seal the @Metropolitans92 spot in the LNB Finals! pic.twitter.com/FyMhGxjR6g — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2023

Victor Wembanyama got UP to block this dunk with two hands 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vb039KIFXh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2023

Victor Wembanyama hits the SMOOTH stepback three 🤧pic.twitter.com/1eaMEoth18 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2023

Wemby off the cut.

Wemby off the stepback.@Metropolitans92 lead in the LNB semis… watch on the NBA App!https://t.co/a4Adbtj4Uz pic.twitter.com/JiCYRb1r96 — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2023

Each of these clips show why Victor Wembanyama is such a highly-rated prospect heading into the 2023 draft. We get a glimpse of Wembanyama's fantastic all-around offensive game, as he nails a difficult stepback jumper, while also creating chaos off the ball by cutting to the rim for a difficult finish at the rim. Defensively, Wembanyama looks capable of being one of the best shot blockers in the league, as he's quick enough to recover on shots and send them into the stands.

Wembanyama could have sat out the entire 2022-23 season and still likely been the first overall pick of the draft, but he's still going out and doing everything in his power to lead Metropolitans 92 to victory. Wembanyama's stellar play has made him a must-watch player all throughout the season, and as always, it will be worth keeping an eye out for any highlights to get another glimpse at the next potential NBA superstar.