Victor Wembanyama was a must-watch phenomenon during his rookie campaign with the San Antonio Spurs. To finish out the year, the Spurs superstar spoke about a number of topics, from his defensive prowess, to what he learned most through an NBA rookie season that saw his team lose 60 of 82 games and other subjects in between, via Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.
Wemby also invoked the legendary Wilt Chamberlain during the interview It's a piece of the conversation that may have been overlooked in the annals of social media. The generational talent empathized with another of the game's giants (in stature and status) in talking about why some offensive movements prove more challenging than others.
“You know how Wilt Chamberlain was very bad at free throws and he was so good and hook shots and running finger rolls,” Wembanyama cited. “Because he had no momentum and he was just so big that at free throws, he was such a mess. I felt kind of the same because there's so much going on with such a small basketball.”
It's a statement that allows a glimpse into a world very few know, even in a league that features and has housed the best basketball players who ever lived.
Victor Wembanyama and the realities of his size
Overall, the 20-year-old marvel shot 46.5% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc in his first taste of American basketball. Wembanyama's shooting percentage off the dribble skyrocketed as his NBA rookie season went along, O'Connor pointed out.
When his percentages split between catch-and-shoots and when he already has the ball, the percentage is 38% when raises up off a dribble jumper. It's a move he didn't try often early in the season. Last year with the French League's Metropolitans 92's, he shot just 21% in that category. It was as this subject was broached that the prohibitive Rookie of the Year favorite brought up Chamberlain's name.
“As always, the mechanics work has been there,” Wembanyama said. “I've learned to know myself even more. I feel way more comfortable when I have some momentum.”
The 7-foot-4 phenom then opened up about how his size dictates his natural comfort.
“Sometimes when I just catch and shoot with no dribble, my arms are so long and my hands are so big, I just feel like I'm stuck in a box,” Wembanyama said. ” So I feel way more comfortable when I can flow into my shot by being in movement already.”
Ever the competitor, Wembanyama made it clear that doesn't mean the catch-and-shoot won't be an aspect of his ever blossoming game.
“Yeah, yeah. I've shot so many in my life that I still feel comfortable but on a bad day, I don't feel great.”
Throughout the interview, Wemby mentioned Kevin Durant's name a couple of times. The current Phoenix Suns star is one of the role models he says he grew up watching and, to a certain extent, wanting to emulate.
“There are some big guys who have great touch,” Wembanyama said. “There's no better answer than just reps. Keep working.”
There's no doubt Wembanyama will continue to keep working. As he does, there's reason to think more comparisons to Wilt Chamberlain will come.