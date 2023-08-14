San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is looking to take the NBA world by storm in his first season. As the NBA offseason progresses, Victor Wembanyama is taking care of his off the court opportunities while he can, as he and Nike basketball have teased his ‘Extraterrestrial' campaign, via Nike Basketball.

Who knew aliens wore techxedos? The Extraterrestrial has landed in #NikeTech 👽 pic.twitter.com/y9MmNnNxT2 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) August 13, 2023

“Close people, relatives they just call me Vic sometimes. But, you know, I like Wemby and ‘The Alien…' I am Wemby, and this is Nike Tech.”

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama can be seen sporting the Nike Tech jumpsuit and teasing an upcoming collaboration entitled ‘The Extraterrestrial' between him and the sports apparel juggernaut.

Spurs fans will love to see Wemby getting the national brand deals that he deserves even before his rookie campaign begins. He is definitely going to be beloved by fans in San Antonio, but with major national campaigns like this one, it will come as no surprise for Wemby to quickly become a household name.

Many would argue that Wemby is already a household name given how well known he is coming over from France and the hype that is associated with him arriving into the NBA. Only LeBron James received hype like Wemby coming into the NBA, and there is no doubt that James lived up to his expectations.

Stay tuned into any more updates regarding ‘The Extraterrestrial' campaign between Victor Wembanyama and Nike. Although this is one of the first major brand deals arriving for the Spurs young star, it will certainly not be the last.