They say fame can change a man, but Victor Wembanyama has a solid foundation that suggests he will not lose sight of his values or priorities. All bets are off when it comes to his physical appearance, though.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie is already rocking a drastically different hairstyle, one that might be inspired by his new teammate Jeremy Sochan.

“Victor Wembanyama has officially joined the Sochan Hair Club,” Ty Jager of AirAlamo tweeted alongside an NSFW Sochan Instagram post that showed Wembanyama working out with hair dyed blond and a streak of purple going through the top. The French 19-year-old is clearly not running away from the ample exposure he is going to receive in his first season.



This duo's growing friendship should come as no surprise after the second-year power forward came to welcome Wembanyama to the Spurs live at the 2023 NBA Draft. Their chemistry off the court is crucial, as both players figure to be an integral part of the franchise's future.

Sochan averaged 11 points on 45 percent shooting and over five rebounds per game last season and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Victor Wembanyama is an instant sensation who comes into the league with more acclaim than any prospect since LeBron James. This flashy look matches all of that hype.

No one will care about his hair if he helps reestablish the Spurs as a top basketball attraction once again. Besides, there is no need to worry about players getting wild or too carried away on Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich's watch. In any case, it's great to see that Wembanyama is feeling comfortable in his new home.