The Minnesota Vikings went into the 2023 NFL Draft with 5 selections, and a trade with the Indianapolis Colts allowed them to increase their selection total to 6 picks. Despite that trade, the Vikings were not among the most active teams during the draft.

The Vikings have multiple needs on defense, but they used their first-round selection to augment their offense. They selected USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with their first pick, and he is expected to have an excellent chance to either start or play a key role for the team following the departure of veteran wideout Adam Thielen.

The team’s next three selections were defensive players. In this piece we will assess how the Vikings did in the draft. Here are grades for every pick made by the Vikings in the NFL Draft.

Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 4 – WR Jordan Addison (USC)

Grade: B+

The Vikings may have selected the most accomplished wide receiver in this year’s draft. Addison became a star receiver at Pittsburgh, catching passes from Kenny Pickett and proving to be an excellent big-play threat. He transferred to USC last year and became Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams’ best and most dependable receiver.

Addison would deserve a grade of A- or better on another team. However, the Vikings have perhaps the best receiver in the NFL in Justin Jefferson. With all their defensive needs, it doesn’t seem that selecting a wideout was their best option. Still, if he can take pressure off of Jefferson by making key receptions on medium- and long-range routes, his selection will help an offense that is already productive.

Round 3, Pick 102 – CB Mekhi Blackmon (USC)

Grade: B+

Blackmon is not a big man at 5-11 and 178 pounds, but he is talented, aggressive and hungry to improve on an every-game basis. He fights hard to get off blocks and is a hard-nosed tackler.

Blackmon is also a natural in coverage. He can run with fast receivers and can mirror those with excellent moves. He had 15 passes defensed and 3 interceptions in 2022, and he will push hard for a starting job as a rookie.

Round 4, Pick 119 – S Jay Ward (LSU)

Grade: B

The Vikings clearly have specific needs in the secondary, and while Harrison Smith returns for the 2023 season and second-year safety Lewis Cine appears to be on the road to full recovery for the upcoming season, finding a smart safety like Ward should pay dividends.

At 6-1 and 188, Ward has good but not great size. He is a versatile performer who can cover receivers down the field and he displays excellent reaction time. He is quite tough against the run, and he clearly enjoys the physical nature of the game.

Round 5, Pick 141 – DT Jaquelin Roy (LSU)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Grade: C

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores wants his defensive tackles to show they can stop the interior run. This should be Roy’s greatest strength. At 6-3 and 305 pounds, he has a strong upper body and he is quite aggressive against the interior run.

He will flash some pass rush skills, but he is not consistent in this area. If the opposing offensive lineman lands the first blow, it is difficult for Roy to come up with the counter that he needs.

Very much a work in progress. If he can develop more of a lower-body base to hold his ground, he has a chance to develop into a solid player.

Round 5, Pick 158 – QB Jaren Hall (BYU)

Grade: C

The Vikings do not have a starting quarterback under contract beyond the current season, but it seems unlikely that a 5th-round choice would be available to step in and play at a high level if Kirk Cousins departs after the 2023 season.

Hall has some bona fides that should allow him to make an impression on the coaching staff this summer even though he is on the short side at 6-0 and 207 pounds. He delivers the ball in stride to his receivers and he can find passing windows even when he is confronted by hard-charging pass rushers. He has excellent footwork and can deliver the ball on the run.

The 25-year-old Hall completed 66.0 percent of his passes last season for the Cougars, throwing for 3,161 yards with a 31-6 touchdown to interception ratio.

Round 7, Pick 222 – RB DeWayne McBride (UAB)

Grade: B+

There is a chance that McBride could play a key role for the Vikings if they part company with longtime star running back Dalvin Cook before the start of the season. The 5-10, 209-pound McBride had a brilliant season at UAB in 2022, rushing for 1,713 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging an eye-catching 7.4 yards per carry.

McBride’s best attribute is his ability to maintain his balance after absorbing a hit, sometimes even a big hit. While he does not have great long speed, he has enough quickness to evade tacklers and he also demonstrates the ability to string moves together.

He wants to get better with every category, and he gets quite angry with himself if a defender is able to bring him down with a 1-on-1 tackle