The Minnesota Vikings are heading to Lambeau Field this week to take on the Green Bay Packers, and that means running back Aaron Jones will take on his former team, and ahead of the game, he penned an emotional letter to the Packers fanbase while thanking them for their support over the years. Jones discussed his journey to establish himself with the Packers, as well as how the organization treated him when he lost his father.

“That's the biggest thing I want to write here, not just to the Packers organization but really to all of Green Bay. Thank you,” Aaron Jones said in The Players' Tribune. “It's going to feel strange being on that visiting sideline for the first time, and being on the other side of this NFC North things in general — but it's ALL love, and it's so much gratitude. Thanks for ‘betting' on me, riding with me, hashtagging for me, and everything else. Thanks for seeing me. No G on the helmet Sunday, always one in my heart.”

Jones has had a strong start to the 2024 season, rushing for 228 yards on 42 attempts, 5.4 yards per cary, with one touchdown. The Vikings have surprised pretty much everyone with their 3-0 start to the season, and they look to move to 4-0 with a win over the rival Packers. Jones' homecoming will certainly be an interesting wrinkle in the matchup. The organization moved on from him and brought in Josh Jacobs for Jordan Love to lean on.

Putting emotions aside, this is a big early season matchup for both teams, as Green Bay looks to stay with Minnesota in the NFC North standings. The Vikings could put a bit of a gap between them and the Packers with a win.

Aaron Jones' career with Packers before joining Vikings

Jones came into the NFL with the Packers in 2017, and over the years he became one of the better running backs in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2020. The 2019 season was when Jones first eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing, and he recorded a career-high 16 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

When his time as a Packer came to an end, Jones stood third in franchise history in rushing yards with 5,940, and he is fourth in franchise history in rushing touchdowns with 45.

Jones is undoubtedly one of the better running backs the Packers have had in their history. This Sunday, they will see one of their staples of the last decade or so go against them.