Kevin O'Connell will have a week to decide.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell went in another direction once again midway through their 33-10 Week 17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on New Year's Eve. O'Connell benched Jaren Hall, who started on Sunday, and opted to go with Nick Mullens in the second half.

The Vikings coach, however, remained non-committal on who he would start at QB for the Viking's regular season finale against the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

“We're going to take a look at it,” O'Connell said, via ESPN. “The decision we'll make will be based upon that position putting our group in a place to try to move the football and have success. We did not do that tonight. We'll take a look at it, and all options are on the table.”

Hall, selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, had a rough first half that saw him commit two turnovers while completing just 5-of-10 passes for 67 yards. The Vikings trailed 23-3 at halftime.

Mullens, meanwhile, had one touchdown and completed 13 of 22 passes for 113 yards in the second half.

Minnesota's quarterback situation has been a mess since they lost Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles injury in Week 8. O'Connell has rotated between Hall, Mullens, and Josh Dobbs, but hasn't found a consistent facilitator to replace the four-time Pro Bowler.

Mullens previously started in Week 15 and 16, but he committed six total turnovers that forced O'Connell's hand to bench him. Prior to that, Dobbs eight turnovers in a five-game span, including four starts.

Nonetheless, O'Connell will have a week to make his decision as the Vikings need to win on Sunday to stay alive in their bid for a postseason berth.