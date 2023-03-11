The 2023 NFL offseason will feature a thrilling quarterback carousel. We have big names like Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson potentially switching teams. Teams could also look to the NFL Draft for young talents, such as Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. These teams include the Minnesota Vikings, who despite having veteran Kirk Cousins, may want to consider having a backup under center. This is given Cousins’ age and looming free agency in 2024. We have one rookie who may just fit the bill. Here we’ll look at why Anthony Richardson is the perfect fit for the Minnesota Vikings roster in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Last season, the Vikings had one of the best records in the NFL, but they did not always appear to be among the league’s top teams. In the 2023 offseason, the team must take significant offseason action to enhance its prospects for the next season and beyond. Remember that despite recording a remarkable 13-4 record, the Vikings’ victories were not always convincing. As a result, the team must address the underlying problems that contributed to their one-and-done exit in the 2022 playoffs. The team’s salary cap concerns are significant, primarily because of Kirk Cousins’ $36 million annual contract. To overcome these concerns, the Vikings will need to make some difficult choices to upgrade their talent pool. This is particularly at the quarterback position.

The Vikings are considering drafting Anthony Richardson, a projected first-round pick and quarterback from Florida. Although we do not know if he will end up with the Vikings, many believe he would fit the team well. With coach Kevin O’Connell as the young offensive-minded head coach, Richardson could thrive as the backup quarterback behind Kirk Cousins. This is also because they have a talented running back in Dalvin Cook and an outstanding wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. It would be a really good fit, at least on paper. Take note also that despite Cousins’ impressive performance in the previous season, he’s turning 35 and has been one of the league’s highest-paid players for five years. This means the Vikings should be interested in exploring their options for a potential replacement.

Amidst all these, remember that Cousins has one year left on his contract with the Vikings. As such, the team must decide whether to extend his contract or let him play out the last year. If they choose the latter, they may need to find a succession plan sooner rather than later. Anthony Richardson can slot into that role. He is a highly intriguing prospect in this year’s draft class, after all. Critics will point out that Richardson’s accuracy and footwork need improvement. This is despite his impressive physical attributes and highlights in college. That’s absolutely true. He isn’t perfect. But heck, so is Cousins, right?

Richardson’s potential as a dual-threat quarterback in the likes of Cam Newton and Josh Allen is just too intriguing to pass up if he’s available when the Vikings pick. On the flipside, yes, his technical issues could also result in him being a major bust. Of course, it’s unlikely that Richardson will end up with the Vikings due to their limited draft picks and his potential high draft status. Still, the team may still consider picking him if he’s still available at No. 23.

Don’t forget that last Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis, Richardson excelled in the NFL Scouting Combine. In fact, he wowed observers and analysts by achieving a relative athletic score (RAS) of 10.0. This evaluates a prospect’s athletic ability based on their weight, height, and historical data on a 1-10 scale. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds. That was the fastest time a quarterback has recorded at the combine since 2000. Of course, other quarterbacks have achieved comparable times at their Pro Day. For instance, Justin Fields had a 4.46-second time before the 2021 draft. In summary, Richardson’s performance was exceptional. He was actually the first quarterback ever, according to Kent Lee Platte’s data since 1987, to attain a perfect RAS score of 10.0.

.@LRiddickESPN says Anthony Richardson's college completion percentage should not be a concern ✍️ "Guys that had those concerns in college … usually made you look stupid. … Josh Allen showed you this. Jalen Hurts has shown you this." pic.twitter.com/7qVhRNPXjR — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 6, 2023

Here’s something to think about, though. Although Richardson outperformed Newton’s 9.99 RAS score from 2011, he also demonstrated a similarity to another former Viking, Daunte Culpepper. Again, however, some doubts remain regarding Richardson’s abilities, such as his decision-making, mechanics, and accuracy. Don’t forget that Richardson’s college career completion rate of 54 percent falls short of Culpepper’s (65.7 percent) and Newton’s (65.4 percent). Nevertheless, Rick Spielman, a former Vikings general manager, advocates for Richardson’s skills. He even stated in a CBS Sports interview that he thinks Richardson is a better passer than Newton was when he entered the NFL.

So if the Vikings end up with Richardson — unlikely but possible — they should manage their expectations. They could have a diamond in the rough here. Alternatively, at the very least, they will have a superbly athletic back up to a solid QB in Cousins.