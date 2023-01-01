By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will do battle in what figures to be a classic NFC North rivalry matchup in Week 17. With some big stakes on the line, including the Packers’ playoff dreams, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook spoke confidently about Minnesota’s chances of putting an end to their arch-rivals’ campaign. Via Kyle Malzhan of WFRV, Cook confidently claimed the Vikings were ready to “put it to bed” against the Packers on Sunday.

Via Malzhan on Twitter:

“The mindset this week is ‘let’s go put it to bed.’ We know Aaron (Rodgers),” said Dalvin Cook. “Hell of a player. But, if we take care of business – let’s see what the offseason holds for the Green Bay Packers.”

There was no shortage of confidence in Cook’s comments. After the Packers have held a vice grip in the NFC North for much of Rodgers’ NFL tenure, times are changing. The Vikings have already locked up the NFC North this season, but they could send the Packers spiraling out of playoff contention in 2022 with a win on Sunday. Cook and all of the Vikings will be motivated to do exactly that.

At 7-8, the Packers will need a win over the Vikings, as well as a win in Week 18, in addition to some other things going their way in order to skirt into the playoffs. Rather than leave it up to chance, the Vikings are hoping to deliver a decisive blow in Week 17 and put an end to all the “what-ifs” and possible Packers playoff scenarios. As NFC North champs for the first time since 2017, the Vikings are looking to put a swift end to their rivals’ hopes of contending, especially with Aaron Rodgers’ future in the league a bit uncertain.