There are a lot of Justin Jefferson trade rumors swirling around the Minnesota Vikings as the team and superstar wide receiver try to hammer out a long-term contract extension this offseason. That said, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says a trade isn’t happening.
“Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said ‘a lot of the stuff’ he has heard about the Justin Jefferson contract negotiations is ‘completely false,’” ESPN’s Vikings insider Kevin Seifert reported on Tuesday. “Said the sides got ‘unbelievably close’ to a deal last summer and reiterates that the team wants him ‘around for a long time.’”
The Vikings are in a tough spot in the offseason with arguably the best wide receiver of his generation and no quarterback to throw him the ball.
Kirk Cousins will be 36 in August and coming off an Achilles tear. He’s also a free agent. Even if Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings decide to bring Cousins back, he’s a short-term fix at best. So, do the Vikes shell out over $30 million a year to make Jefferson the highest-paid WR in the NFL? Or do they deal a generational talent for a boatload of players and picks and try to get everyone on the same timeline?
By quashing the Justin Jefferson trade rumors and hinting at a long-term contract extension, Adofo-Mensah seems to be firmly in the pay Jefferson and figure out the rest camp.
However, if the Vikings don’t start to figure out their quarterback issues this offseason, it may no longer be the GM’s choice if his star offensive player starts to get frustrated with his signal-caller situation.