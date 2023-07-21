In a sitdown interview for Netflix's “Quarterback” docuseries, Patriots Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota were asked who the most underrated quarterback is in the NFL. Without hesitation, Patrick Mahomes picked Cousins. It's quite the compliment for the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, given that Mahomes has established himself as the NFL's best quarterback in five seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs' starer.

Cousins is often maligned for coming up short in primetime or on the big stage. It's a perception that is likely unfair, given how successful he has been over the course of his career. Mahomes and Mariota likely feel the same way.

“I think this guy right here,” Mahomes said of Cousins when asked who is the most underrated quarterback. “I mean, if you look at Kirk over here, man. Wins every year. Puts up great stats. Did it in Washington. Does it in Minnesota. Talk to any other quarterbacks in the league, and they’re gonna say the same thing.”

Cousins has made four Pro Bowl appearances since 2016. In five seasons with the Vikings, he has a 100.9 passer rating. He's averaged 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions per year with Minnesota.

It's true that Cousins has had some particularly bad moments in nationally televised games, and he's never made an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. He also has a 100.0 passer rating in two playoff games with the Vikings and beat Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on the road in a playoff game.

“I’d agree with that,” Mariota said. “I’ve been in a few systems and [with] a few coaches. And a lot of the tape that we’d watch was of Kirk. A guy consistently, year in and year out, continues to prove why he is one of the top quarterbacks in the league.”