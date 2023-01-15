Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got off to a historic start in their Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants on Sunday, putting him in elite company in franchise history.
Cousins scored the team’s first touchdown off a short run in the first quarter before throwing for their second TD late in the second. With that, he became the first Vikings player since Daunte Culpepper to have a passing and rushing score in a single playoff game. Culpepper did it way back in 2004 in the divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN Stats & Info.
The 34-year-old Cousins took it to the end zone after getting into the one-yard line in the first quarter. It gave the Vikings the lead, though the Giants fought back and responded with a 14-point run for the lead.
In the second quarter and with the Giants ahead 17-7, it took some time for the Vikings to find the end zone again. With less than a minute remaining in the quarter, however, Cousins perfectly set up KJ Osborn for the touchdown.
It helped the Vikings cut the Giants’ lead to just three heading to halftime, avoiding further falling into a massive hole that might be difficult to come back from even by the comeback kings of the NFL.
It is certainly incredible for Kirk Cousins to replicate a feat not seen in nearly 20 years. Sure enough, however, he would prefer the win over any individual accolade or accomplishment.