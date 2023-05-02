Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Minnesota Vikings have made a major move in the undrafted free agent market, signing former Army football edge rusher Andre Carter II to a deal that includes a $300,000 base salary guarantee and a $40,000 signing bonus, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It is one of the biggest commitments ever to an undrafted free agent. Carter, a fringe first rounder in projections at one point, is one of the most productive players in Army football history.

The 6-foot-7 edge rusher became the Black Knights’ first AP All-American in 31 years back in 2021, when he finished with 15.5 sacks, second to only former Alabama stud and number-three overall draft pick Will Anderson.

Carter took a step back, missing two games due to injury while tallying just 3.5 sacks. But it wasn’t an injury that cast doubt on Carter’s draft status.

A section of the National Defense Authorization Act stated that not participating in active-duty service after graduation is considered a “breach of agreement to serve as an officer.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But President Joe Biden signed a bill back in December of 2022 that allowed Carter to defer service until after his potential NFL career.

It’s unclear if such doubts prevented Carter from hearing his name called during the NFL Draft.

What’s clear is that the Vikings are adding a very productive player to their defense. Minnesota ranked 22nd in the league in team sacks last season.

If Carter can play more like the sack artist he was in 2021, he has a great chance of making the Vikings roster and contributing.